Digital Audio Growth Lifts Irish Radio Advertising Revenue to €79.6m

Irish radio advertising revenue increased marginally during the first half of 2026 as strong growth in digital audio and branded content offset a decline in traditional spot advertising.

Figures released by Radiocentre Ireland show that radio broadcasters generated advertising revenue of €79.6m during the first six months of the year, up 0.2% on the corresponding period in 2025.

Digital audio was the strongest-performing part of the market, with revenue rising by 23.1% year on year to €4.4m. The figures cover digital audio revenue generated by Irish radio broadcasters and do not include advertising sold by global audio platforms like Spotify or

According to the Radiocentre Ireland figures, branded content revenue increased by 5% to €15.2m, reflecting greater advertiser spending on sponsorships, partnerships and bespoke audio content.

However, spot advertising revenue from traditional radio commercials declined by 2.1% to €60m

Revenue generated through media agencies remained broadly unchanged at €56.5mm down 0.1%, while direct advertiser revenue increased by 1% to €23.1 million.

Radiocentre Ireland also notes that following a largely flat first quarter, the radio advertising market recorded a modest improvement during the second quarter. Revenue increased by 0.5% year on year, supported by particularly strong growth in May.

Ciarán Cunningham, chief executive of Radiocentre Ireland, said the figures demonstrated the continued resilience of the Irish radio industry.

“Against a backdrop of ongoing economic uncertainty, it is encouraging to see overall revenue remain ahead of last year, while digital audio continues to deliver exceptional growth,” he said.

“The consistent performance of branded content also reflects the increasingly strategic role that audio plays within advertisers’ communications plans. Brands are looking beyond traditional spot campaigns and embracing integrated audio solutions that combine trusted environments with creative storytelling.

“Radio continues to reach millions of people every day across FM, smart speakers, mobile devices and connected cars. Combined with the rapid growth of digital audio, the medium offers advertisers a unique combination of scale, trust, flexibility and accountability that remains difficult to match in today’s media landscape,” he added.