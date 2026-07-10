Nine Irish Entries Shortlisted in Global Search Awards in September

Irish agencies will lead the charge at this year’s Global Search Awards which will take place this year in Dublin in September.

A total of 34 Irish entries have made this year’s shortlist with nine agencies and brands making the cut.

The Global Search Awards will be returning to The Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin with a gala dinner and awards ceremony on the 23rd September 2026.

Leading the charge will be Wolfgang Digital which has 15 shortlisted entries. It is followed by Ignition Digital, the company recently founded by ex dentsu head of PPC, Richie O’Sullivan on five. Other agencies to make the shortlist include dentsu (3), Granite Digital (2), Zenith (2), Glow Metrics (2), Wavemaker (2) and Core Optimisation (1). AXA Ireland (in-house) also made the shortlist twice.

The full shortlist is available HERE