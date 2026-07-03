The Irish Marketing Podcast: Nick Kelly on Music, Creativity and Backing Yourself

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we kick off a new summer series of interviews with some of Ireland’s top creative talent.

Kicking off the series is an interview with musician, creative writer and filmmaker Nick Kelly.

A former lead singer and songwriter with the Irish group The Fat Lady Sings, Kelly is also well-known in creative circles and has worked with numerous agencies down through the years with many creative awards including a Clio, an EPICA and a tank full of Sharks.

During the interview, Nick talks about what it takes to walk away from a safe career, back yourself completely, and build a life in the creative industries.

Nick brings a rare combination of wit, candour and hard-won experience to the conversation. We explore how he moved from qualifying as a solicitor to fronting the band in the 1980s, and from there into a career spanning commercial directing, film and music.

Nick talks about the hidden reality of making films — that most of it is the invisible work of positioning yourself to be allowed to make one — and shares his belief that the best ideas arrive by accident, not by process. He makes a compelling case for curiosity over caution, and explains why rejection has become one of his greatest creative assets.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.