The Irish Marketing Podcast: A Creative Activist at Heart

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and we continue with Summer creative series with well-known creative Bridget Johnson.

Bridget is a copywriter, creative director and strategist with 25 years’ experience working with leading brands and agencies in Ireland, the UK, Europe and South Africa.

A former executive creative director at Boys+Girls in Dublin, she led accounts including Škoda, Diageo, Bord Bia and Three Mobile UK’s sponsorship of Chelsea Women’s Football Club. She now runs her own consultancy, working with a number of leading Irish clients.

Before moving to Ireland, Bridget worked at leading South African agencies including Net#work BBDO, TBWA, M&C Saatchi Abel and Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg, creating award-winning work for brands such as Vodafone, KFC, Coca-Cola, Cadbury and Nando’s.

Her work has received international, Irish and South African recognition, and she has served on juries for Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show and Eurobest. She specialises in translating business challenges and audience insights into distinctive creative ideas, brand strategies and tone-of-voice systems.

In the interview, Bridget opens up about leaving law behind, what 11 years at Ogilvy truly taught her about brand building, and the single campaign that fundamentally rewired how she thinks about creativity.From filming a woman’s real-world recovery from AIDS over 90 days to bringing haptic rugby experiences to visually impaired fans, Bridget’s work is defined by one principle: let the story do the heavy lifting.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the team at IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.