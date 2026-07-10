Allianz Ireland Expands Rhasidat Adeleke Partnership With Race Kit Sponsorship

Allianz Ireland has doubled down on its sponsorship of Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, with the insurer’s logo now appearing on her competition kit for the first time.

The branding made its debut when Adeleke competed at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on July 3 as part of the Wanda Diamond League series.

Allianz first partnered with Adeleke in 2023, when the Irish Olympian was 19, with the initial agreement focused on community initiatives and brand campaigns.

The partnership was extended in December 2025 to cover the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. The addition of race kit sponsorship marks the latest stage in the relationship.

“Allianz has been in my corner since the early days of my professional career, supporting me through both my wins and learning moments,” Adeleke said.

“To have them now appear on my race kit feels like a milestone in our journey. It’s more than just a logo; it represents a team that has believed in me from the start.

“I’m incredibly proud to wear the Allianz brand on the world stage as I continue to push my limits and represent Ireland.”

Adeleke is an Irish national record holder and represented Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she finished fourth in the women’s 400 metres.

Mark Brennan, head of marketing at Allianz Ireland, said the expanded agreement was a natural progression for the partnership.

“Watching Rhasidat’s journey since we first joined forces in 2023 has been a source of immense pride for everyone at Allianz,” Brennan said.

“Her dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence reflect qualities that inspire people both on and off the track. Expanding our partnership to include kit sponsorship is a natural next step, and we are proud to stand alongside her as she continues to represent Ireland on the world stage.”

Brennan said the partnership also reflected Allianz’s broader investment in sports participation and youth development.

“At Allianz, we believe sport has a unique ability to build confidence, resilience and opportunity, particularly for young people,” he said.

“Rhasidat embodies all of those qualities, which is why this partnership has always been about much more than sponsorship. It is about supporting role models who inspire the next generation to believe in what is possible.”

Adeleke will continue to support Dare to Believe, the Allianz-sponsored Olympic schools programme, as well as the insurer’s Keep Playing campaign.

The Keep Playing initiative is aimed at addressing declining sports participation among young people and encouraging them to remain active.

The expanded agreement forms part of Allianz Ireland’s wider sponsorship strategy, which focuses on using sport to support participation, confidence and community engagement.