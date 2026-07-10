Google Partners With Bank of Ireland to Offer 10,000 AI Scholarships to SMEs

Google Partners With Bank of Ireland to Offer 10,000 AI Scholarships to...

With AI high on the agenda of many Irish companies, Bank of Ireland and Google have launched a new partnership offering up to 10,000 fully funded AI training scholarships to the bank’s small and medium-sized business customers.

The scholarships will provide free access to the Google AI Professional Certificate through the Grow with Google programme, giving participating businesses practical training in using artificial intelligence.

The initiative is being supported by the launch of an SME AI Academy on ThinkBusiness.ie, Bank of Ireland’s dedicated platform for small businesses. The online hub will promote the scholarships and provide practical guides and case studies examining how Irish SMEs are adopting AI.

Bank of Ireland said the partnership was intended to help smaller businesses build their digital capabilities, improve productivity and compete more effectively in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

“SMEs need accessible, user-friendly tools to build their AI capability and confidence,” said Derek McDermott, director of everyday lending at Bank of Ireland.

“By providing up to 10,000 Google AI scholarships, we can ensure practical and impactful AI support for our SME customers to really boost their business.

“Our SME AI Academy, hosted on ThinkBusiness.ie, is designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge that they need to thrive with AI. We look forward to working with Google to deliver this support to businesses across Ireland over the coming months.”

The Google AI Professional Certificate is delivered through online learning platform Coursera and requires less than 10 hours of study. The self-paced course is divided into one-hour modules and includes 20 practical projects.

Participants will develop a digital toolkit tailored to their business and receive training in areas including the use of AI to support productivity, content development, data analysis and business processes.

The course also introduces learners to “vibe coding,” which allows users to build applications by describing what they want in conversational language rather than writing conventional software code.

Companies that complete the programme will receive three months of extended access to Google AI Pro to support further experimentation and adoption.

Vanessa Hartley, head of Google Ireland, said the ability of SMEs to adopt artificial intelligence would be important to Ireland’s economic performance.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are fundamental to Ireland’s economy, creating jobs, driving innovation and strengthening communities across the country,” Hartley said.

“Their success will be critical to ensuring Ireland thrives in the AI era. At Google, we’ve been supporting Irish SMEs with digital skills for more than 20 years, and we are committed to helping businesses build the AI skills they need to continue to succeed.

“Through this partnership with Bank of Ireland, we’re making AI training more accessible, helping up to 10,000 SMEs gain the practical skills, tools and confidence to adopt AI, boost productivity and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

The initiative comes as businesses prepare for the next stage of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, with most of the legislation’s remaining provisions becoming applicable on Aug. 2, 2026.

The act applies to organisations of all sizes that provide, deploy or use AI systems covered by the legislation. Its requirements vary according to the type of AI system involved and the level of risk it presents.

The partners said the SME AI Academy would help Irish businesses understand the evolving regulatory environment while encouraging the responsible use of AI.

Applications for the scholarships are now open through the SME AI Academy on ThinkBusiness.ie.