EPIC Explores Irish Identity in New Campaign from The Public House

The Public House has created a new campaign for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum that explores the many different meanings of Irish identity.

Titled “Irish is…”, the campaign follows the award-winning “This Is Not Us” campaign and poses the question: What does it really mean to be Irish?

Rather than offering a single definition, the campaign features hundreds of original observations about Irishness, reflecting the different stories, experiences and connections that have shaped Irish identity in Ireland and around the world.

The campaign is running across out-of-home, print and radio, with the creative work placing a strong emphasis on long-form copywriting. According to the agency, the individual lines range from joyful and humorous to provocative, poignant and deliberately confusing, collectively telling a broader story about emigration, Irish history and the global influence of the Irish diaspora.

“Our previous campaigns challenged outdated stereotypes and explored what Ireland isn’t. This time, we wanted to celebrate what Irish is,” said Yvonne Murphy, director of marketing at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

“What became clear is that there isn’t a single definition of Irishness. It’s shaped by countless stories, experiences and connections across the world.

“The Public House has brought that idea to life in a bold, thought-provoking and distinctly EPIC way, celebrating the global influence of the Irish diaspora while inviting everyone to see a part of themselves in the campaign.”

Digital Impact handled the media planning for the campaign, with a particular focus on placements that help guide potential visitors towards EPIC at Dublin’s Custom House Quay.

DART cards and station advertising are being used to direct audiences towards the museum, while Luas columns serve as wayfinding devices. Other out-of-home executions introduce new definitions of Irishness as people travel through the city.

Long-form advertisements are also running in tourist publications, while the radio activity invites listeners to engage more deeply with the themes of identity, belonging and emigration.

“On a personal level, I’m delighted in The Public House to have partners like EPIC that are both in the position to, and willing to, speak so freely about Irish identity and what it means to be Irish,” said Paddy Dunne, copywriter at The Public House.

“Irish isn’t for any one person or group to define, so we hope there’s a little something for everyone to resonate with in this work.”

The campaign forms part of The Public House’s broader creative approach, which the agency describes as “anti-formula” and is underpinned by its “Boring Doesn’t Sell” philosophy.

The agency’s client portfolio also includes FBD Insurance, the Irish Defence Forces, 48 Mobile, Trócaire and Fáilte Ireland.

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Associate Creative Director: Niamh Ryan

Copywriter: Paddy Dunne

Art Director: Ellen Jones

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Account Director: Gianna DiGiorgio

Senior Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta

Strategy Director: Bronagh O’Donovan

Strategist: Harry Hughes

Senior Designer and Production Lead: Trevor Nolan

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Production

Sound Design and Mix: Steve Maher

Client: EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

CEO: Aileesh Carew

Director of Marketing: Yvonne Murphy

Senior Marketing Manager: Amy Logue

Head of Communications: Holly McGlynn

Creative and Content Lead: James Groarke

Marketing Executive: Sami Basi

Marketing and Communications Executive: Katy Thornton

Digital Impact

Managing Partner: Declan Kelly

Account Director: Jane Daly