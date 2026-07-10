Breakthrough Scholarship Returns for Sixth Year With Expanded Master’s Options

Applications have opened for the 2026 Breakthrough Scholarship, which is backed by THINKHOUSE, TU Dublin and student accommodation provider, Yugo.

Now in its sixth year, the scholarship was established to improve access to education and employment within Ireland’s marketing, advertising and creative industries for students from underrepresented backgrounds. This year, the initiative has been expanded to include a choice of two postgraduate degrees.

Since its launch in 2021, more than €125,000 has been invested in the programme. All five previous recipients are now working within the marketing and creative industries in areas including client services, strategy, digital content, communications and creative innovation.

For the first time, applicants for the 2026 scholarship will be able to choose between TU Dublin’s MSc in Digital and Content Marketing and its MSc in Advertising and Creativity.

The successful applicant will receive a fully funded master’s degree at TU Dublin, free purpose-built student accommodation from Yugo for the academic year and a paid three-month internship with THINKHOUSE.

Applications are open to students who have faced barriers to opportunity because of economic disadvantage, social or geographic circumstances, disability or neurodivergence.

The programme returns as employment within Ireland’s advertising and creative agency sector continues to grow.

An IAPI Diversity Census in 2024 found that 68% of agency employees came from affluent backgrounds, while 10% came from underprivileged communities.

The Breakthrough Scholarship was created to address this imbalance by removing some of the financial and practical barriers associated with postgraduate education and providing recipients with a direct route into the industry.

“Six years ago, we set out to prove that talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t,” said Donna Parsons, director of PR at THINKHOUSE.

“Today, seeing all five of our Breakthrough Scholars build careers in the creative industries shows what’s possible when barriers are removed.

“At a time when Ireland’s creative sector is growing faster than ever, it’s more important than ever that the next generation of talent reflects the diversity of the audiences we serve. We’re incredibly proud to continue that mission into its sixth year.”

The five scholars supported through the programme to date are Alex Connell, Blessing Dosunmu, Ciarán Fogarty, Niamh Bakker and Bridget George.

Alex Gibson, head of digital marketing at TU Dublin, said the expansion of the scholarship would allow students to select the postgraduate programme most closely aligned with their career ambitions.

“The Breakthrough Scholarship demonstrates what’s possible when education and industry work together to remove barriers and create opportunity,” Gibson said.

“This year, supported by TU Dublin’s Enterprise Academy, we’re delighted to offer applicants the choice between the MSc in Digital and Content Marketing and the MSc in Advertising and Creativity, ensuring students can choose the pathway that best matches their ambitions while preparing for careers in one of Ireland’s fastest-growing industries.”

Joe Persechino, global chief operating officer at Yugo, said the collaboration between education, industry and accommodation providers had helped students realise their potential.

“Creating opportunities for students sits at the heart of what we do at Yugo,” Persechino said.

“We’re proud to support the Breakthrough Scholarship because it brings together education, industry and accommodation to help talented students realise their potential.

“Seeing all five previous scholars now building careers in Ireland’s creative industries shows the lasting impact partnerships like this can have.”

Alex Connell, the 2025 Breakthrough Scholar, said the programme had changed the direction of his career by allowing him to undertake a postgraduate degree and gain practical experience within THINKHOUSE.

“Receiving the Breakthrough Scholarship completely changed the direction of my career,” Connell said.

“It gave me the opportunity to pursue a master’s that wouldn’t otherwise have been possible, while also gaining hands-on experience at THINKHOUSE and learning from people working in the industry every day.

“The support and confidence the programme has given me has been invaluable, and I’d encourage anyone who’s thinking about applying to go for it. You never know where it could take you.”

Applications for the 2026 Breakthrough Scholarship can be made through the programme’s online application form and will close on Aug. 8, 2026.

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