Irish Times Launches Summer OOH Campaign to Promote News App

The Irish Times has launched a summer advertising campaign to promote its news app and highlight its puzzles and podcasts.

Created by Core Creative, the campaign will run to the end of September across a range of outdoor formats, including Dublin Airport, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail networks, as well as six-sheet advertising sites around the country.

The campaign positions The Irish Times as offering more than its traditional news coverage, highlighting products designed for readers, listeners and puzzle players during different moments of the day.

Among the products featured is The Daily Eight, a recent addition to The Irish Times’ Crosswords & Puzzles offering. The short-format puzzle is aimed at people looking for a quick activity during spare moments.

The campaign also promotes the publisher’s podcast portfolio, including “America 2026,” a football podcast hosted by Paul Howard and former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane.

The podcast covers the action on and off the pitch during the World Cup, alongside analysis and discussion from its two presenters.

Tania Meighan, head of marketing at The Irish Times, said the campaign was designed around the short periods of downtime people experience throughout the summer.

“Whether you have just a few minutes for a puzzle or crossword, or 20 minutes for an in-depth look into a topical story with ‘In the News,’ this campaign is showcasing some of the great products The Irish Times offers to readers, listeners, players and viewers every day,” Meighan said.

Helena Jones, creative director at Core Creative, said the work highlights the range of content available from The Irish Times in a way that reflects people’s summer routines.

“Summer is full of those in-between moments — waiting at the airport, relaxing by the pool or just switching off for a few minutes,” Jones said.

“We were delighted to work with The Irish Times on its new campaign, which celebrates the breadth of the brand in a simple, engaging way that feels relevant wherever summer takes you.”

The outdoor media campaign was planned by PHD Media and will run across a variety of formats nationwide throughout the summer.