Publicis Dublin Wins Grand Prix and Four Bronze Lions in Cannes

Publicis Dublin has been awarded a coveted Grand Prix in the Creative Strategy category at the Cannes Lions in the south of France for “The Pub That Refused to Die”, an initiative by Heineken Ireland to help residents in Kilteely, Co Limerick save their local pub from closing.

In addition to the Grand Prix, Publicis Dublin, in collaboration with THINKHOUSE, The Romans, Le Pub Milan and Dentsu Red Star, also picked up four Bronze Lions in the in PR, Direct, B2B and Entertainment categories.

“We’re thrilled to win a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions. At Heineken,” said Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland.

“We’ve always believed pubs are at the heart of social connection. ‘The Pub That Refused To Die’ is a powerful reminder of what communities stand to lose when these spaces vanish and what becomes possible when people come together to protect them. We’re incredibly proud to have supported the people of Kilteely and helped share their story.

“This recognition reflects the passion and creativity of our team and agency partners and the work we do every day alongside publicans across Ireland, providing support and training to help their businesses thrive.”

“The Pub That Refused To Die” is the latest chapter of “For the Love of Pubs,” a series of award-winning initiatives from Heineken Ireland that celebrate and support pub culture across Ireland. Last year, Heineken Ireland’s “Pub Succession” campaign picked up five Cannes Lions, including three Silver Lions and two Bronze Lions. In 2024, its “Pub Museums” initiative saw it win four Gold and four Silver Lions at Cannes.

“The best creative work starts with a real human story, and Kilteely gave us exactly that,” said Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“Building on Heineken Ireland’s For the Love of Pubs platform, we wanted to tell a story that reflected the vital role pubs play in communities and the extraordinary lengths people will go to protect them. It’s a testament to what can happen when a brave client, talented partners and an extraordinary community come together behind one shared belief,” he said.

Geraldine Jones, Iapi president and managing director Publicis Dublin added: “Success at Cannes Lions is not just a creative achievement, it is proof that Irish creative and communications firms deliver commercially effective ideas that build strong brands, strong businesses and a stronger economy. The opportunity now is to ensure this value is fully recognised and supported, so Ireland’s creative sector continues to thrive as a vital national asset.”

According to Iapi’s CEO, Siobhan Masterson: “For Iapi’s President to be the recipient of the highest international recognition for creativity comes at significant moment when strong leadership is required for the sector. The Irish creative and communications industry has the talent, capability and scale to deliver best in class work to domestic and international brands. This win is a proof point that Ireland has a creative and competitive advantage, and it comes at a crucial time when the industry in Ireland requires this international validation to scale.”