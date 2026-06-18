Aer Lingus Celebrates 90th Anniversary with New Campaign

Aer Lingus has launched a new brand campaign marking its 90th anniversary and to celebrate its role in connecting Ireland with the world.

The campaign was created by Uncommon Creative Studio in London and is running across TV, video, OOH and digital channels.

The Irish production company Jaywalk Studio worked alongside Uncommon while the campaign was directed by Locky, with photography by Linda Brownlee.

At the heart of the anniversary campaign is a series of large-format outdoor advertisements featuring close-up photographs that capture emotional moments of reunion. The images focus on embraces, tears, smiles and other expressions associated with returning home, presenting intimate scenes in striking detail.

The outdoor work is supported by a 60-second film that references Aer Lingus’ well-known 1980s “You’re Home” advertising campaign. The film opens with footage from the original commercial, accompanied by the familiar soundtrack of “Gabriel’s Oboe,” before moving into a contemporary narrative.

The campaign also features real Aer Lingus cabin crew members, including mother-and-daughter team Lisa and Amy, reflecting what the airline describes as its longstanding culture of family, community and connection.

Susanne Carberry, chief customer officer at Aer Lingus, said the airline’s purpose has remained consistent despite significant growth over the past nine decades.

“Since our first flight in 1936, when five passengers travelled across the Irish Sea, Aer Lingus has grown to a network of more than 100 destinations across Ireland, the UK, Europe and North America,” she said.

“However, our role in providing vital connections for the moments that matter has remained unchanged. We will forever be committed to bringing people home, wherever that may be, and are proud to be celebrating nine decades of serving passengers from across the globe.”