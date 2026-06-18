Bloom Delivers Egg-citing AI Campaign for Radio Nova

Radio Nova has rolled out a new €200,000 marketing campaign for its breakfast programme, Morning Glory with PJ & Jim, featuring what the station describes as the first use of AI-generated animated radio presenters in an Irish audio campaign.

The campaign, titled A Pair of Mad Yolks, is running across Virgin Media Television, the Sky network and cinemas nationwide through Pearl & Dean. It will also run across digital and social channels.

Produced entirely in-house by Dublin agency Bloom Advertising, the campaign combines improvised recordings from Gallagher and McCabe with AI-powered animation technology.

Kevin Branigan, chief executive of Radio Nova and Classic Hits Radio, said the campaign reflects the broadcaster’s commitment to innovation.

“At Radio Nova we have always believed in pushing creative boundaries and staying ahead of the curve when it comes to how radio brands engage with audiences. This campaign is unlike anything currently happening in Irish radio advertising and demonstrates how innovation, humour and strong branding can combine to create something genuinely memorable. PJ and Jim have an extraordinary chemistry, and this campaign captures their energy perfectly in a way audiences simply will not expect,” he said.

David Quinn, founder and business director of Bloom Advertising, said advances in AI tools made it possible to bring the presenters’ audio personalities to life visually.

“Bringing the pure audio energy of PJ and Jim into a visual medium was a unique and exciting challenge. By leveraging new AI animation tools, we were able to quickly and effectively translate their rapid-fire banter into highly expressive, animated characters. It’s an exciting new frontier for radio advertising in Ireland and allowed us to execute a highly creative concept entirely in-house,” he said.