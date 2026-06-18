AudioOne to Manage Ad Sales and Marketing for HeadStuff Podcasts

HeadStuff Podcasts has appointed AudioOne to handle all its advertising sales and sponsorship activity across its portfolio of podcasts.

Founded as part of the wider HeadStuff media platform, HeadStuff Podcasts produces programmes spanning comedy, culture, music, history, social issues and entertainment. Its roster includes shows such as Young Hot Guys, The Lovely Show, Agony Rants, Shite Talk History Podcast, Your Internet Boyfriends and Gaylinn.

“Partnering with AudioOne is a significant milestone for HeadStuff Podcasts as we scale our commercial operations,” said Alan Bennett, chief executive of HeadStuff Podcasts.

“Our network is dedicated to supporting top-tier independent creators, and this collaboration allows us to maximise our monetisation potential. By leveraging AudioOne’s sales and marketing expertise, we can offer premium brands everything from high-value sponsorships to dynamic ads, driving sustained revenue growth across our diverse slate of shows,” he added.

Lee Thompson, co-founder of AudioOne, said the partnership would strengthen the company’s podcast offering and provide brands with new opportunities to integrate with Irish podcast content.

“We are delighted to begin working with HeadStuff Podcasts. As a leading independent podcast production studio, they are home to some of the best podcasts in Ireland. Catering to broad and niche interests across a range of genres, this dynamic, homegrown portfolio will appeal to brands who want to integrate deeply with compelling podcast content.”

The deal reflects continued growth in Ireland’s podcast advertising market as brands increasingly look to digital audio channels to reach audiences through trusted creators and specialist content communities.