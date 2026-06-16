Folk VML Rolls Out New Campaign to Mark Vodafone’s 25 Years in Ireland

Folk VML Rolls Out New Campaign to Mark Vodafone’s 25 Years in...

To mark its 25th anniversary in the Irish market, Vodafone Ireland has rolled out a new campaign that reflects on a quarter-century of technological change and human connection.

Created by Folk VML, the campaign will run across TV, video-on-demand, digital and social media and is led by a 60-second film that takes viewers on a journey through the evolution of mobile communications in Ireland, from the early days of mobile phones to today’s always-connected world.

The campaign uses humour, nostalgia and familiar moments from everyday life to illustrate the role connectivity has played in helping people maintain relationships, share important life events and stay in touch with family, friends and colleagues.

According to Vodafone, the anniversary also reflects the company’s wider contribution to the Irish economy, which it says exceeds €20 billion in today’s terms over the past 25 years.

Jonny Cullen, creative director at Folk VML, said the creative approach focused on the everyday moments made possible by connectivity.

“The idea was to put people at the centre of those ordinary Irish moments that happened when someone was able to make a call, send a message or stay connected,” he said.

“The technology is present in every scene, changing as time passes -and while the phones and fashions may bring back a few memories, the human need to stay close doesn’t. We’re really proud of this one,” he added.

Orla Nagle, Vodafone Ireland’s brand owner, said the campaign was designed as a thank-you to customers who have been part of the company’s journey.

“Celebrating 25 years in Ireland is not just about marking a milestone for Vodafone, it’s about celebrating the millions of connections that have shaped people’s lives over that time. From everyday check-ins to life-changing moments, we’ve seen first-hand how powerful connection can be.

“This campaign is ultimately a thank you to our customers. For 25 years, they’ve trusted us to keep them connected to what matters most, and we’re incredibly proud of the role we’ve played in enabling those moments, today and into the future,” she said.

Produced by Ponder, it was directed by Tomas Jonsgården, with cinematography by Rasmus Videbaek. Media planning and buying was handled by Carat and Dentsu.

Credits

Client: Vodafone Ireland

Brand Owner: Orla Nagle

Senior Brand & Marketing Manager: Niall Reynolds

Senior Brand Manager: Olivia Farrell

Brand Manager, Campaign Lead: Clare Cummins

Agency: Folk VML

Creative Director: Jonny Cullen

Associate Creative Director: Robert Cummins

Strategy: Derwin Myers

Account Team: Laura Kelly, Zoe Scraggs and Melissa Byrne

Agency Producers: Michael Cullen and Eric Brindley

Media Agencies

Production Company: Ponder

Director: Tomas Jonsgården

Executive Producer: Paul Holmes

Producer: Magnus Åkerstedt

Director of Photography: Rasmus Videbaek

Production Designer: Joe Fallover

Stylist: Driscoll Calder

Editor: Gregers Dohn

Colourist: Andrew Francis

Sound Design: 750 MPH (Sam Ashwell)

Post Production: Gabha Studios (Jess Felton and Daf Upsdell)