The RDS Appoints The Brill Building & Ad Vantage Media to Manage Creative and Media Services

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) has appointed The Brill Building and independent media agency Ad Vantage Media to oversee its creative, media and marketing activities as part of a new three-year agreement.

The appointment follows a competitive three-way pitch process that included incumbent agency Goosebump. The new partnership will support marketing initiatives across the RDS’s portfolio of events, commercial activities and philanthropic programmes.

One of the first major assignments for the consortium will be the 2026 Gallagher Dublin Horse Show campaign, which launches on June 22.

The appointment comes at a significant period for the RDS as it prepares for a landmark edition of the Dublin Horse Show. This year’s event will be the first under new title sponsor Gallagher and will coincide with the centenary of the Nations’ Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy, the opening of the new Laya Arena and the staging of Ireland’s first €1 million Rolex Series Grand Prix.

The new agency team will be led by Roisin Keown and Jill Robinson. The pitch team also included creatives Peter Snodden and John McMahon, destination strategist Mary Harris, media strategist Nicola Maguire and project manager Kiara Murphy.

The RDS said the agencies were selected for their combination of strategic planning, creative thinking and integrated media expertise.

“The RDS has always believed in the power of ideas to drive real impact when they’re backed by the right people, belief and support,” said Grace Crowley, head of marketing and communications, RDS.

“The Brill Building and Ad Vantage Media stood out for their strategic clarity, creative ambition and shared sense of purpose, alongside a smart, high-performance approach to integrated campaigns. As we enter a new and inspiring phase of growth for the RDS — as a brand, a philanthropic foundation and an international events platform — this partnership gives us the confidence and capability to think bigger and deliver more.”

Jill Robinson said the appointment builds on Ad Vantage Media’s existing relationship with the RDS, having worked with the organisation on a project basis over the past year, including the 2025 Dublin Horse Show campaign.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved for the RDS so far, and this new partnership and team can take it further,” she said. “We are excited to be part of this new phase of the RDS. Our focus is always the same: specialist media strategy and service for brands that deserve time and attention from their audience.”

Roisin Keown added that the partnership represented an opportunity to help strengthen awareness of the RDS and its wider contribution to Irish society.

“Our style of solution—strategically led brand foundations underpinning truly innovative ideas and execution—finds a natural fit with iconic Irish brands seeking a refreshed, reinvigorated and contemporary identity and purpose,” she said.

“Now, we get to achieve more awareness for the amazing work of the RDS and how they support ambition all over this island. It’s an honour.”

The Brill Building’s client roster includes organisations such as Bord Gáis Energy, Kilkenny Design and the National Dairy Council. The agency’s Bord Gáis Energy “Zenergy” campaign was named Ireland’s best advertising campaign at the 2025 AIM Awards.

Founded in 2009, Ad Vantage Media works across television, radio, print, out-of-home and digital media. Its client portfolio includes Weir & Sons, Cars Ireland, MultiTrip.ie, MHL Hotels and John West.