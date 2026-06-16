AIB Plays it Forward with New Campaign from TBWA Ireland

With the business end of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship now underway, TBWA\Ireland has launched a new campaign for AIB’s sponsorship of the 2026 tournament, celebrating the coaches, mentors and role models whose influence helps shape players both on and off the field.

The campaign, “Play It Forward”, centres on the idea that success in Gaelic games is built not only on talent and achievement, but also on the support, guidance and encouragement provided by those who help others reach their potential.

The campaign has kicked off with a documentary-style film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ross Whitaker. The film tells the story of the relationship between former Kerry footballer-turned-coach Kieran Donaghy and his long-time mentor Mickey Ned O’Sullivan.

Through Donaghy’s journey to becoming an All-Ireland champion, the film explores the impact mentorship can have on sporting success and personal development. It also examines how that cycle of support continues today as Donaghy passes on his experience to younger players through coaching.

Elaine Purcell, chief marketing officer at AIB, said the initiative was designed to recognise the lasting impact mentors have on individuals, teams and communities.

“Great mentors don’t just lift cups; they lift teams, communities and future generations,” she said. “With Play It Forward, we are incredibly proud to celebrate the powerful impact of support within Gaelic Games.”

Purcell added that the platform reflects AIB’s belief that progress is made possible when people feel supported and encouraged.

Karen Austin, head of business operations at TBWA\Ireland, said the campaign deliberately focuses on stories that often receive little public recognition.

“The best stories in Gaelic games aren’t always found on the pitch,” she said. “Play It Forward” shines a light on the people who help others go further, often without recognition.”

The campaign will run throughout the championship season across television, digital, social media, experiential activations and in-stadium activity, bringing stories of mentorship and community support to audiences nationwide.

Credits

Client: AIB

CMO: Elaine Purcell

Head of Marketing Engagement: Nuala Kroondijk

Creative Content Senior Marketing Manager: Pauline Carmody

Creative Content Senior Brand Manager: Rory Sheridan

Creative Content Brand Manager: Orla Howlin

Sponsorship & Experiential Senior Marketing Managers: Belinda Kelly and Claire Liston

Sponsorship & Experiential Brand Specialist: Grace Cullen

Connections & Media Senior Marketing Manager: Claire Lynch

Connections & Media Brand Manager: Craig McClelland

Digital Content Manager: Cara Spillane

Digital Content Specialist: Ellen Gribben

Senior Digital Designer: Katie Flynn

Head of Brand Strategy: Michael Dargan

Senior Strategy Marketing Manager: Sine Niland

Agency: TBWA\Ireland

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Creative Lead: Adam Crane

Head of Copy: Alan Byrne

Head of Business Operations: Karen Austin

Account Director: Ciara Jolley

Senior Account Manager: Amy Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer: Paul Fisher

Executive Production Director: Adam Sherry

Senior Integrated Producer: Jelena Stancevic

Production

Director: Ross Whitaker

Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Paula Stewart

Production Coordinator: Kate Gurren

Production Assistant: Mark Lynch

Director of Photography: Piers McGrail

1st Assistant Camera: Dean Gordon

2nd Assistant Camera: Conor Lally

DIT: James Culloty