AIB Plays it Forward with New Campaign from TBWA Ireland

With the business end of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship now underway, TBWA\Ireland has launched a new campaign for AIB’s sponsorship of the 2026 tournament, celebrating the coaches, mentors and role models whose influence helps shape players both on and off the field.
The campaign, “Play It Forward”, centres on the idea that success in Gaelic games is built not only on talent and achievement, but also on the support, guidance and encouragement provided by those who help others reach their potential.
The campaign has kicked off with a documentary-style film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ross Whitaker. The film tells the story of the relationship between former Kerry footballer-turned-coach Kieran Donaghy and his long-time mentor Mickey Ned O’Sullivan.
Through Donaghy’s journey to becoming an All-Ireland champion, the film explores the impact mentorship can have on sporting success and personal development. It also examines how that cycle of support continues today as Donaghy passes on his experience to younger players through coaching.
Elaine Purcell, chief marketing officer at AIB, said the initiative was designed to recognise the lasting impact mentors have on individuals, teams and communities.
“Great mentors don’t just lift cups; they lift teams, communities and future generations,” she said. “With Play It Forward, we are incredibly proud to celebrate the powerful impact of support within Gaelic Games.”
Purcell added that the platform reflects AIB’s belief that progress is made possible when people feel supported and encouraged.
Karen Austin, head of business operations at TBWA\Ireland, said the campaign deliberately focuses on stories that often receive little public recognition.
“The best stories in Gaelic games aren’t always found on the pitch,” she said. “Play It Forward” shines a light on the people who help others go further, often without recognition.”
The campaign will run throughout the championship season across television, digital, social media, experiential activations and in-stadium activity, bringing stories of mentorship and community support to audiences nationwide.
Credits
Client: AIB
CMO: Elaine Purcell
Head of Marketing Engagement: Nuala Kroondijk
Creative Content Senior Marketing Manager: Pauline Carmody
Creative Content Senior Brand Manager: Rory Sheridan
Creative Content Brand Manager: Orla Howlin
Sponsorship & Experiential Senior Marketing Managers: Belinda Kelly and Claire Liston
Sponsorship & Experiential Brand Specialist: Grace Cullen
Connections & Media Senior Marketing Manager: Claire Lynch
Connections & Media Brand Manager: Craig McClelland
Digital Content Manager: Cara Spillane
Digital Content Specialist: Ellen Gribben
Senior Digital Designer: Katie Flynn
Head of Brand Strategy: Michael Dargan
Senior Strategy Marketing Manager: Sine Niland
Agency: TBWA\Ireland
Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon
Creative Lead: Adam Crane
Head of Copy: Alan Byrne
Head of Business Operations: Karen Austin
Account Director: Ciara Jolley
Senior Account Manager: Amy Johnson
Chief Strategy Officer: Paul Fisher
Executive Production Director: Adam Sherry
Senior Integrated Producer: Jelena Stancevic
Production
Director: Ross Whitaker
Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Paula Stewart
Production Coordinator: Kate Gurren
Production Assistant: Mark Lynch
Director of Photography: Piers McGrail
1st Assistant Camera: Dean Gordon
2nd Assistant Camera: Conor Lally
DIT: James Culloty