O’Farrell wins European Press Prize

The Irish Mail on Sunday Investigations Editor Michael O’Farrell has won one of European journalism’s highest honours after being named winner of the Investigative Reporting Prize at the European Press Prize awards in Lisbon. The award, often regarded as the European equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize, recognised his investigation, The Brother D Conspiracy, which exposed a decades-long international child abuse cover-up.

The investigation revealed how vulnerable children in Africa remained at risk after a Catholic order failed to act on multiple abuse allegations against Brother Aidan Clohessy, despite settlements being paid to victims in Ireland. The reporting ultimately contributed to Clohessy’s imprisonment for offences dating back more than 50 years, making it the oldest historical abuse prosecution ever secured in Ireland.

Accepting the award, O’Farrell said his thoughts were with the victims who trusted him to tell their story. He also paid tribute to his colleagues at the Mail, saying their support and commitment had enabled the investigation to continue in an increasingly challenging media environment. The award recognised more than a decade of reporting, with over 50 pages of coverage published in The Irish Mail on Sunday since 2018.