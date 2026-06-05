Insurer Lets Loose No Drama Llama as Part of New Campaign

As it prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, insurer 123.ie has rolled out a new long-term brand platform featuring a character called the “No Drama Llama”.

The campaign, which launched nationwide on June 1, is designed to highlight the insurer’s promise of “making insurance simple during stressful moments”, whether dealing with a household leak, a minor car accident or an unexpected home repair.

According to the company, the “No Drama Llama” character has been developed as a long-term brand asset that will feature across television, radio, digital, social media, sponsorship and outdoor advertising.

The new platform marks the beginning of the company’s 25th year operating in Ireland. The company is owned by the Canadian company Intact.

Conor Byrne, director of marketing at 123.ie, said the campaign was built around a simple customer insight.

“Insurance is a serious category and needs to be taken seriously, but that doesn’t mean all insurance advertising needs to feel heavy,” he said.

“Some of the most effective brands find ways to tell important stories in enjoyable and memorable ways. As we spoke to customers, one thing kept coming through — when something goes wrong, whether it’s a leak, a bump in the car park, or a roof tile falling, it can feel like your whole day has been turned upside down.”

“What people want in that moment is simplicity. The No Drama Llama was built around that insight and the role 123.ie has played for 24 years, helping bring a little calm when life feels dramatic, and doing that in a warm, memorable way that we hope people will enjoy.”

The company said the character is intended to provide a lighter, more approachable counterbalance to a category that is traditionally associated with serious messaging.

123.ie said its customer proposition includes paying more than 99% of car insurance claims, Irish-based customer support teams, a four-star Trustpilot rating and 24-hour breakdown assistance that does not affect a customer’s no-claims bonus.

The insurer said the launch forms part of a broader commitment to long-term brand investment rather than short-term campaign activity, with the No Drama Llama expected to remain a central part of its communications strategy for years to come.