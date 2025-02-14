The Brill Building Goes Zen in New Campaign for Bord Gais Energy

The Brill Building has created a new platform and campaign for Bord Gáis Energy that aims to encourage consumers to switch to the energy provider’s SMART plans.
Called, ‘Need More Zenergy?’ the new platform also hopes to educate consumers when it comes to taking control of their energy needs and costs by switching to Smart meters.
The campaign revolves around TV and VOD as well as OOH, audio, display, social and PR. Strategy, creative and production were handled by The Brill Building while media and social is being managed by Group M. PR, meanwhile, is being handled by The Hive.
The hero campaign includes a TV ad that tells the humorous story of an out—of-work relationship counsellor who has found that she has far less clients since Bord Gáis Energy Smart plans ‘are saving their relationships – and money’.
Based on previously established data that the average household spends on average 19 hours 20 minutes discussing household expenses every year, Zenergy is the first work for the brand from creative agency The Brill Building. The agency previously partnered with Bord Gáis Energy on their sponsorship of Shine A Light with Focus Ireland in 2024.
Ireland has a number of energy-related targets for 2030 and beyond, relating to energy sources, emissions, end use and efficiency. The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021 established a legally binding framework for Ireland to transition to a climate neutral economy by 2025.
“This campaign marks an exciting new direction for the Bord Gáis Energy brand,” says Meadhbh Quinn, head of marketing, Bord Gáis Energy.
“To achieve Ireland’s climate goals, we all need to be smarter with our energy use and we’re leading the way in reimagining how energy is used. Our carefully curated range of Smart plans empower consumers with choice and control, reinforcing our commitment to changing energy behaviour and usage.”
According to Quinn: “We’ve seen first-hand how customers who embrace Smart technology quickly become advocates for its impact on daily life. By helping Ireland move past debates over laundry times and EV charging—with a sense of ease and humour—we hope to spark a movement. We call that feeling of less stress and more control ‘Zenergy’.
Roisin Keown, CEO and ECD, The Brill Building, said:
“Our initial research identified that most households with Smart meters aren’t on a Smart plan because they haven’t understood or been convinced of the benefit,” says Roisin Keown, CEO and ECD, The Brill Building.
“So when the team uncovered the learning that it’s estimated we each spend hours each year household expenses (and we’ve all been that soldier) then we knew we could talk in a whole new way about what the benefit of a Smart meter could be. We believe in creating real world impact at The Brill Building, so that message had to be delivered with a smile, so we’re excited to help the brilliant team at Bord Gáis Energy bring a little more ‘Zenergy’ to Irish homes,” she says.
