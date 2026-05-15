Participants in 2026 Female Futures Fund Announced by Iapi

IAPI has announced details of the participants in this year’s Female Futures Fund which is supported by Diageo.

Now entering its seventh year, the programme is run in collaboration with PRISM Leadership and Change Consulting and has increased its focus on leadership development, peer networking and equipping participants with skills to lead in a changing business environment.

The organisers said the participants were selected following a competitive application process drawn from across Ireland’s advertising, media, creative and communications sectors.

This year’s participants are:

Alvy Burke (Forsman & Bodenfors)

Anne McNamara (dentsu)

Ciara Griffin (goosebump Ltd)

Dee Campbell (Edelman)

Ellie Bradshaw (Verve the Live Agency)

Hannah Finnegan (TBWA\Ireland)

Jenny Whelan (Pluto)

Kasia O’Leary (Accenture Song)

Kate O’Leary (WPP Media)

Lina Meshael (WPP Media)

Louise Quigley (Droga5 Dublin)

Lynn Callan (Spark Foundry / Core)

Niamh O’Shaughnessy (Publicis Dublin)

Sarah Gray (Oliver Agency)

Yvette Poufong (Omnicom Media Group)