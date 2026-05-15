New AI Powered Marketing Platform Aims to Deliver Advice to SMEs within 48 Hours

New AI Powered Marketing Platform Aims to Deliver Advice to SMEs within...

A new AI-powered, but human guided, marketing platform has been launched to help SMEs to access senior level marketing advice within 48 hours.

Called MarkGo, the new platform is a joint venture between marketing and media consultant Peter McPartlin and Hyphen, the Dublin and Brussels-based B2B brand strategy consultancy.

MarkGo has been developed to help small businesses that cannot afford traditional agency support but need more reliable and commercially grounded marketing advice than generic AI tools can typically provide.

The platform uses AI to assess a business’s marketing position before the output is reviewed and refined by a vetted senior marketing expert. Each client receives a 90-day marketing roadmap, including recommended channels, budget allocation, weekly actions and performance KPIs.

Peter McPartlin, co-founder of MarkGo, said SMEs deserved access to the same quality of strategic thinking available to larger companies.

“The choice between ‘too expensive’ and ‘not good enough’ has gone on long enough. MarkGo is built to change that — and to do it at scale, for small businesses everywhere,” he said.

The company said its model is built around what it calls a “human firewall”, with senior marketers reviewing AI-generated recommendations, correcting inaccuracies and applying local market knowledge.

The platform will initially focus on Ireland and the UK, with ambitions to expand internationally and develop into a broader marketing intelligence platform for SMEs.

“Think Salesforce for sales, Xero for accounting — MarkGo is that for marketing strategy,” said Sharon Mooney. “We’re starting with the 48-hour plan because it solves a real and urgent problem for small businesses right now.”