The Big Picture – Turning Cities into Movie Trailers

Film Releases on OOH – Reaching Audiences in the Real World.

2026 is emerging as a massive year for cinema with many major releases and OOH is the perfect medium to captivate the cinema going audience.

Whether it be movies in malls, blockbusters on billboards and buses, or trailers in train stations, Outdoor ads reach huge numbers of people quickly. Films need maximum awareness in a short window before opening weekend, and OOH is ideal for that. Before the opening scene, the streets set the stage.

Pearl & Dean reports that cinema admissions reached 2.9 million in the first quarter, up +11% compared to the same point last year, so a really strong start overall. Our WATCH market report for the same period shows that investment in OOH by film distributors increased 36% year on year, reflecting and perhaps driving increasing bums on seats. The two biggest movies on OOH in the first three months, Project Hail Mary from Sony Pictures and Hoppers from Disney were also the top two at the box office in March, according to Comscore.

OOH is a reach & awareness channel – the standout contender in the battle for the most precious of media resources – audience attention and cinema goers are big consumers of OOH.

Latest TGI indicates that over three quarters of regular cinema goers have seen some form of OOH in the past week, way over indexing for both digital and classic formats. And most of those consumers feel that Outdoor advertisements bring to mind adverts that they have already seen or heard in newspapers, magazines, on TV or radio creating a multi-media halo effect. Over a third often talk about things they have seen advertised on posters generating word of mouth and anticipation.

OOH is a public medium and perceived as having stature. It brings some of the movie magic into the real world and gives the public the chance to interact with their favourite characters and creating an emotional engagement with the next big film release.

Film marketers have long recognised the strength of OOH in ensuring mass coverage, building awareness and generating fame. Audiences have come to rely on the medium to tell them about the new releases, further building anticipation. The way OOH ensures memorability is through its ability to disrupt people’s daily journeys, breaking them out of the routine with eye-catching and entertaining messaging.

Furthermore, our mapping capability enables us to select panels in proximity to cinemas while Locomizer provides heat mapping on where cinema goers spend their time while they live, work and play.

So even though awards season has passed it’s time to roll out the red carpet again with a raft of summer blockbusters on the horizon.