Ardmore Uses OOH to Power Phoenix Energy Marathon

The Belfast-based Ardmore launched a dynamic out-of-home campaign for Phoenix Energy to amplify the company’s title sponsorship of the recent Belfast Marathon.

The campaign, which ran across Belfast on marathon day, used location-specific messaging designed to engage both runners and spectators throughout the 26-mile route.

Ardmore’s media team identified three strategic zones for the activation, including the marathon route itself, key arrival points into the city such as train stations and arterial roads, and post-race gathering areas in Belfast city centre.

Ahead of the race, digital out-of-home messages wished participants good luck before shifting to motivational messaging tailored to runners’ progress along the course. Messages included “First Mile Down”, “Halfway There”, “Five Miles to Go” and “Last Mile”, with more than 30 separate messages displayed throughout the event.

At 3pm, all screens switched to celebratory messaging, thanking runners for taking part in the marathon.

The campaign also marked the return of Phoenix Energy’s fictional consumer characters “Jim and Jane”, previously featured in campaigns linked to the Giro d’Italia and The Open Championship in Portrush. The creative adopted a satirical and light-hearted tone designed to reflect the atmosphere of the event and engage supporters lining the streets.

According to Ardmore Group, the campaign aimed to maximise the impact of Phoenix Energy’s sponsorship by maintaining a visible brand presence across the city and throughout the marathon route.

While the bulk of activity was delivered by OOH, it also included tactical press activity.