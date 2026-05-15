Latest JNLR Book Continues to Highlight Radio’s Strength

Ireland’s radio sector continues to demonstrate strong resilience despite growing competition from streaming and digital audio platforms, with the latest JNLR/Ipsos B&A figures showing that almost 3.5 million adults now tune into radio every weekday.

The latest survey, covering the 12-month period to the end of March 2026, found that 78% of Irish adults listen to radio each weekday, while weekly reach now stands at 89% of the adult population.

The figures also highlighted the continued strength of radio among younger audiences, with 65% of 15–34-year-olds listening each weekday and 60% of under-24s tuning in daily.

Live radio also continues to dominate overall audio consumption in Ireland, accounting for 74% of all audio listening time, substantially ahead of music streaming, podcasts and other digital audio formats.

The report also pointed to continued growth in connected listening, with 10% of all radio listening now taking place via connected devices such as smart speakers and mobile phones. Among 15–34-year-olds, connected devices now account for 17% of all listening.

Commenting on the figures, Ciarán Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, said: “These results show that radio delivers both exceptional scale and deep audience connection, while evolving alongside changing listening habits and technologies.”

He added: “The JNLR/Ipsos survey highlights the unique power of radio to connect communities, create emotional engagement and deliver real impact for audiences and advertisers alike.”

RTÉ

RTÉ remained the country’s largest radio group with a 28.8% market share and almost two million weekly listeners across RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM, RTÉ lyric fm and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

RTÉ said it continues to hold 17 of the top 20 radio programmes nationally, including the entire top 10, while RTÉ Radio 1 maintained its position as Ireland’s largest station with more than 1.3 million weekly listeners.

RTÉ lyric fm continued its recent growth trajectory, reaching an all-time high market share of 3.6% and attracting 359,000 weekly listeners, while RTÉ 2FM maintained a 9.3% share among 15–34-year-olds.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta also continued to perform strongly, reaching 96,000 listeners weekly and reporting weekend share growth.

Commenting on the figures, Patricia Monahan, Director of Audio at RTÉ, said: “As we mark 100 years of public service media in Ireland, the latest figures demonstrate Ireland’s ongoing connection to and love of radio.”

She added: “It’s also gratifying in this centenary year that RTÉ Radio 1 retains its position as Ireland’s biggest radio station.”

Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Bauer Media Audio Ireland said it continues to perform strongly across its portfolio of national, regional and youth-focused stations, reporting a weekly audience of 2.26 million listeners and more than 1.5 million daily listeners.

The broadcaster reported a market share of 28.74% across stations including Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN1038, Cork’s Red FM, iRadio and Beat.

The latest figures showed continued growth for both Today FM and Newstalk, while Bauer also maintained strong positions among younger audiences and in regional markets.

Today FM increased its market share to 9.6% and weekly reach to 954,000 listeners, while Newstalk reported a market share of 7.8%.

Commenting on the figures, Chris Doyle, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “It’s really encouraging to see this performance across the Bauer portfolio. It shows how well our teams understand their audiences and how much listeners value what we do on air every day.”

He added: “Audio delivers best when it’s relevant and trusted, and these results give us real confidence as we continue to build momentum for both listeners and advertisers.”

Separately, Nathan Murphy, Managing Editor of Today FM, said: “Today FM’s success has always been built on a strong connection with listeners across Ireland and we’re delighted to have more of them tuning in every day.”

IRS+

The latest JNLR continues to highlight the importance of local and regional in Ireland and IRS+ said it continues to maintain strong audience loyalty with weekly reach across its network increasing to more than 1.4 million listeners nationwide.

The network and sales house, which represents 15 stations including Radio Nova, Sunshine 106.8, Highland Radio, Midwest Radio and Radio Kerry, reported that its network maintained a national market share of 21%.

In Dublin, IRS+ stations increased their combined share of listening minutes to 18.7%, while Sunshine 106.8 became Dublin’s biggest music station with a weekday market share of 9.7%.

The latest figures also reinforced the continued strength of local and regional radio within Irish media consumption, with 2.3 million adults tuning into local and regional stations every weekday.

Commenting on the results, Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+, said: “The latest JNLR figures once again reflect a loyal and growing listenership for local radio in particular.”

He added: “Being a trusted medium with local and national integrity matters as a source of news, advice, entertainment and engagement more than ever before.”

Onic

Onic said the latest JNLR figures underline the continued strength of its urban radio portfolio alongside growing investment in digital audio and DAB+ services.

The broadcaster reported that more than 750,000 listeners tune into its FM stations every week, while its Onic Urban commercial package reaches 936,000 adults weekly when partner stations WLR FM and Galway Bay FM are included.

The company highlighted strong performances across stations including FM104, Q102, 96FM, C103, Live 95 and LMFM.

Onic also used the latest survey to highlight the continued expansion of its DAB+ and digital audio strategy through services including Onic 80s, Onic 90s, Onic Hits, Onic Country and Onic Irish, alongside the rollout of the Onic Player platform.

Commenting on the figures, Mark Cunning, Group Content Director at Onic, said: “The latest JNLR figures underline the enduring power of our local brands and the connection we have with our listeners.”

He added: “When you combine this established daily habit with the exciting expansion of our DAB portfolio, and the content available through Onic Player, Onic is perfectly positioned to deliver for our audiences and commercial partners.”