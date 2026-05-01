BGE Injects Power and Comedy into New All Ireland Hurling Campaign

With the business end of the All Ireland Hurling Championship under way, Bord Gáis Energy has launched the latest instalment of its “Know Your Power” campaign to coincide with the start of the tournament.

The campaign will run nationwide across television, video-on-demand and digital channels, supported by social content throughout the championship season.

Developed with creative agency The Tenth Man, the campaign continues the brand’s collaboration with Lee Chin and comedy duo The 2 Johnnies, blending Chin’s composed, professional persona with the duo’s humour.

The work unfolds through a series of everyday scenarios in Chin’s life, from home routines to casual conversations, where hurling remains a constant backdrop. Moments such as reading sports pages, discussing team selections and light-hearted exchanges around household tasks are used to reflect how the championship permeates daily life during the summer.

Directed by Ben Tonge, the campaign adopts a cinematic, character-led approach, with humour emerging from familiar situations and relationships, grounding the creative in recognisable Irish settings.

Meadhbh Quinn, marketing director at Bord Gáis Energy, said the campaign aims to deepen the brand’s connection with the sport and its communities.

“Our sponsorship of the championship runs deeper than visibility — it’s rooted in real respect for the players, supporters and communities that make hurling so special,” she said. “Know Your Power is about helping people feel more confident in their energy choices, and this campaign brings that idea to life in a way that feels relatable, entertaining and true to the spirit of the game.”

Ken Robertson, founder and CEO of The Tenth Man, said the creative builds on the dynamic established in last year’s campaign.

“Hurling carries its own unique culture — the conversations, the debates, the passion that builds week by week throughout the championship,” he said. “Continuing the story between Lee and The 2 Johnnies gave us a way to tap into that world authentically, using their contrasting personalities to deliver both humour and the brand message.”