Havas Media Wins Grand Prix Award at the TAMIs

Havas Media took the top Grand Prix award at the annual TAMIs, which celebrate strategic effectiveness, innovation and sponsorship excellence in Ireland’s TV and AV industry.

Havas Media won the Grand Prix for its work withwith Irish Independent on the “Written All Over Ireland” campaign. The agency also received €100,000 worth of TV airtime as part of the prize.

According to the judges the campaign stood out as “a highly professional turnaround for a new client relationship, underpinned by strong research and clear commercial performance. They noted that growth had been achieved through sustained audience acquisition rather than short-term promotional activity, with television playing a central role because of its reach and trusted status among audiences.”

Zenith, part of Core, won Best Ongoing Use of TV for its work with McDonald’s on the “Entering the Golden Arch Age of TV” campaign.

The judges described the campaign as “a masterclass in evolving TV leadership, praising the agency’s strategic optimisation of investment and its ability to deliver consistent commercial effectiveness over time.”

Another Core agency, Spark Foundry, secured two awards. The agency won Best Tactical Use of TV for its campaign with Philadelphia, titled “Ireland You’ve Got a Friend in Philly.”

According to the judges, the campaign demonstrated a strong tactical response to changing market conditions, highlighting its clear and proactive strategic pivot.

Spark Foundry, working with Core Sponsorship, also won Best Use of Sponsorship for Very and its sponsorship of “The Traitors Ireland.”

The judges described the work as a best-in-class sponsorship strategy that successfully combined entertainment and brand integration to generate both measurable fame and commercial return.

Best Use of Innovation went to PHD Media and Virgin Media Television for their work with Diageo on “Scaling Accessibility Across Irish Sport & Entertainment.”

“The initiative established a new benchmark for accessibility within Irish broadcasting and live sport while also driving measurable audience growth and wider industry change,” the judges citation read.

Elsewhere, Virgin Media Television also collected the AV Team of the Year award for its commercial division. Judges said the team had helped stabilise confidence in a difficult market, accelerated innovation and strengthened the wider AV ecosystem.

The AV Planner of the Year award went to Michael Robinson of Core, with the judges recognising both his technical expertise and his contribution to mentoring younger talent within the industry.

TJ Carroll received a Highly Commended recognition for his contribution to campaigns and the wider industry.

Meanwhile, the Broadcasters Choice Award was presented to Eimear Colgan of WPP Media. Judges praised her understanding of television’s effectiveness, collaborative approach and strong relationships with broadcasters.