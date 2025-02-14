Opinion: Why OOH Wins on Trust

With investment in OOH advertising forecast to grow to over €101m in 2025, according to Core, one of the key drivers of this growth will be trust, writes Caroline Decourcy.

At a time where trust is in short supply, and rising concerns about brand safety online, brands are in a constant battle for authenticity. Trust is now at the top of every marketer’s agenda – while only 34% of consumers say they trust the brands they use, 81% consider trust a key factor in their purchase decisions. This presents a major opportunity for brands looking to bridge the divide – and this is where Out of Home (OOH) comes into its own.

Placed in the real world – OOH is uniquely positioned, it can’t be turned off, ignored or blocked – instead OOH can dominate public spaces in a brand-safe, high reach way. At a time when trust is more important than ever, OOH delivers the visibility and authenticity brands can rely on.

Here’s why OOH wins when it comes to trust.

Trust in the Public Space: Operating in the public sphere, OOH has an inherent responsibility to be a platform for good, with 1 in 4 consumers recognising it as a medium that reflects progressive and social values.

OOH has never been a more exciting space for advertisers. It has consistently proven to be a stable and trusted channel for authentic brand communication. OOH has earned its longstanding reputation for building trust with consumers, offering a genuine, real-world presence that strengthens brand credibility. According to “The Moment for Trust” study by Clear Channel and JCDecaux, 1 in 3 (31%) of consumers say they trust OOH advertising, with 49% going so far as saying OOH is more trustworthy than social media.

A Proven, Positive Medium: A recent study by Kantar has shown a significant shift towards in-person ad experiences, with both OOH and DOOH ranking among the top 5 consumer preferences. There’s a 90% correlation between the channels that capture consumer attention, and those in which they prefer seeing advertising. This suggests that consumers actively prefer in-person ad experiences.

Advertising campaigns are seven times more impactful among receptive audiences, which underscores how important consumer perceptions of media channels are to their effectiveness. Trust plays a key role in this, with DOOH standing out as the most innovative and trusted channel among both consumers and marketers.

Resonating with the Next Generation: Trust is a key factor in how Gen Z engages with advertising, and OOH stands out as a medium they believe in. According to JCDecaux UK, 84% of Gen Z’s pay attention to OOH, reinforcing its strong presence in their daily lives.

While social media remains the most consumed medium for 16-34’s, OOH comes in second – offering brands a powerful way to connect with this audience. Nielsen reports that 59% of Gen Z trusts OOH , making it one of the most credible channels for reaching this audience.

As a non-disruptive and passively consumed medium, OOH offers a welcome relief from screens while maintaining its reputation as a trusted space for brands. Constantly on the move, Gen Z is 16 times more likely than the average adult to have seen OOH in the past week. They’re engagement goes beyond viewing – this audience is also 25 times more likely to have interacted directly with a brands page as a result of seeing an OOH ad, and 19 times more likely to have shared content about a brand/downloaded an app.

A Foundation for Cross-Channel Trust: OOH doesn’t just build trust in isolation – as a passively consumed channel, we know that OOH primes all other channels, increasing brand trust more than any other media (+7%). Its public and tangible nature makes brand messaging feel more authentic and trustworthy.

For example, when a café ad is seen on OOH, and then again on social media, consumers are more likely to act. This repeated exposure across both channels creates a stronger, more trustworthy connection and reinforces the message in the consumers mind, increasing the likelihood of engagement.

According to the IPA Databank, Peter Field and Rapport report that when OOH is used alongside other media channels, it amplifies their effectiveness – boosting the impact of Search (54%), Social (20%), TV (17%), Radio (17%), and Press (7%).

In today’s world, trust is in short supply. Whilst other media channels have their role in the overall media mix, OOH stands out as a medium you simply can’t fake. Operating in the public sphere – where messages can’t be turned off, ignored, or blocked.

Caroline Decourcy is Insights Director with Talon Ireland.