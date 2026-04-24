RTÉ Marks 100 Years With Animared Campaign from Piranha Bar

Piranha Bar has created a new campaign as part of RTÉ centenary celebrations in 2026.

Called “The Signal” it brings to life the journey of that first signal, “from the first crackle of radio through a century of change, connection and shared belonging’ rather than an emerging nation.”

RTÉ commissioned Piranha Bar to create an animated film celebrating the journey of “The Signal” as it grew into the voice of an emerging nation.

The film blends a range of visual styles, using fluid movement to carry the Signal through different eras. From dance hall jigs to the Apollo 11 Moon Landing and beyond, the film encompasses hand-drawn animation, watercolor scenes, collage, and 3D diorama-style builds, before opening out into a more expansive finale. The changing techniques reflect the pace of cultural and technological shifts over the decades. A layered soundtrack of archive clips, news audio and an original score from Folding Waves provides the emotional connection and gravitas befitting the journey.

It was produced by Lizzie Jones and directed by Gavin Kelly. “We’re so proud to be part of this celebration of Ireland’s broadcasting legacy with RTÉ, harnessing the boundless possibilities of animation to revisit the past and herald the future,”

says Kelly.

According to John Kilkenny, RTE’s executive creative director: “To celebrate RTÉ 100, we wanted to tell this story in a way that felt as unique as the moment itself. No one does it better than Piranha Bar when it comes to blending storytelling, animation and craft. The end result genuinely honours 100 years of public broadcasting, and we couldn’t be prouder of it”

Ruth Codd, the actress known for “How To Train Your Dragon,” “The Midnight Club,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” provides the voiceover.

The campaign is running across TV, VOD, social and radio.

Credits:

Director: Gavin Kelly

Creative Director: Richard Chaney

Producer: Lizzie Jones

Head of Production: Emily Brady

Executive Producer: James Turnham

Artists: Sam Boyd, Eric Dolan, Aidan O’Leary, Andrei Filip, Emma Petersson, Karolina Jankoic, Shaun Kelly, Amy Downes, Jack Bowler, Liam Conlon & Sebastian Pfeifer

Music, sound design & mix: Folding Waves

VO: Ruth Codd

Client : RTÉ

Executive Creative Director: John Kilkenny

Senior Producer: Darragh Treacy

Producer: Katie McDonagh

Researcher: Aifric O’Connell