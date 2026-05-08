Mediahuis Wins Media Brand of the Year for Indo Sport with Joe Molloy

In a keenly contested category – Media Brand of the Year- it was down to three contenders with the Indo Sport with Joe Molly and Irish Independent/Mediahuis Ireland taking the top Gold award with Silver going to Bauer Media’s audioXi with Bronze going to Virgin Media Television.

Mediahuis/Irish Independent also picked up Gold on the night for the Best Use of Irish Language, and two Bronzes in the Best Use of AV and Best Sales Initiative.

In awarding the Media Brand of the Year, the judge’s citation said: “Sport is one of the most competitive spaces in media — and building a new brand in that arena takes vision, investment and absolute confidence in your audience.

“This winning entry stood out for the sheer scale and speed of its growth, delivering a rapid and impressive launch that quickly established itself as a serious player in the market. What impressed the judges most was the strength and depth of the strategy — from development and investment through to promotion and multi-platform execution.

“It was a comprehensive piece of work that not only built something new, but did so in a way that stayed true to the strength and heritage of the Independent brand, while taking it into new territory in a way we hadn’t seen before.

“The judges saw this as a genuine step change — bold, ambitious and commercially smart — and proof that meaningful investment in brand can deliver real impact.”

GOLD

Mediahuis Ireland

Irish Independent

Indo Sport with Joe Molloy

SILVER

audioXI

audioXi: Redefining Audio as a Strategic Media Channel

BRONZE

Virgin Media Television

A Commercial Powerhouse That Creates Lasting Market Impact