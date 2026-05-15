Out \ Look: Lipton Projects Summer Feeling Across Dublin

Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Lipton brought a taste of summer to Dublin’s docklands this week, appearing across the Convention Centre Dublin with a large-scale projection that turned the landmark into a high-impact canvas for its latest iced tea campaign.

The creative lit up the quays with bright, flavour-led creative for the brand’s peach variant, using the scale and shape of the building to give the campaign a presence well beyond the standard poster frame. With pedestrians, commuters and evening audiences moving through the docklands, the activation placed Lipton directly into a high-attention city moment, making the product feel visible, refreshing and unmistakably seasonal.

The projection forms part of a wider Out of Home campaign for PepsiCo’s Lipton Multi-Flavour Ice Tea, planned by OMD and Source out of home. Running across a mix of MVision and Digital Gallery and Golden Square formats, with 6 Sheets also live in the early phase of activity. Together, the formats build a strong roadside and street-level presence for the brand, balancing the spectacle of the Convention Centre with repeated visibility across the wider OOH network.

The campaign’s creative keeps the proposition direct. “Lipton Taste Summer Feeling” does not ask too much of the audience, and that is part of the strength of the work. In the context of OOH, where attention is earned quickly and often at a glance, the combination of product, flavour, colour and seasonal mood gives the campaign immediate clarity. It is a simple refreshment cue, delivered at scale.

That matters for a category built around impulse, availability and occasion. Iced tea is not a complex product story, but OOH gives the brand the chance to make it feel timely and front of mind as people move through the city, commute, shop and socialise. The large projection adds fame and photographic value, while the wider campaign keeps Lipton visible across everyday journeys and purchase-adjacent moments.

The use of projection also aligns closely with what we have seen through our IMPACT Attention research. Innovative OOH formats such as projections, wraps and sensory builds are particularly effective at capturing attention, with 85% of respondents saying these types of implementations stand out. A further 84% agree that brands using these formats feel more innovative and forward-thinking.

FBD Fuels Business Dreams on Outdoor

FBD Insurance is putting Irish SMEs front and centre on Outdoor, with a locally focused campaign that gives business owners a visible presence in the towns and communities they serve.

The campaign forms part of FBD’s 2026 SME Advertising Support initiative, which is backing 14 businesses across Ireland with a combined €350,000 in professional marketing support. Each selected SME receives a €25,000 advertising package across Out of Home, radio, print and digital, giving smaller businesses access to media space that would normally be difficult to secure at this level.

For Outdoor, the idea is simple and effective. Rather than relying on one broad brand message, the campaign puts the business owners themselves into the creative, with individual executions for cafés, salons, garden centres, bakeries, retailers and local service businesses. Creative from The Public House differs across the 48 Sheet designs, lines such as “Fuel Bill’s Business Dream”, “Fuel Eoin’s Business Dream” and “Fuel Nicola & Majella’s Dream” making the work feel personal, local and directly connected to the businesses being supported.

Casey Keane, senior account manager at PHD notes “OOH was a key channel for this campaign, to ensure we were able to show up directly within the towns and communities of the businesses this campaign was supporting, with high impact formats”

There is a useful research context here too. Our IMPACT Attention study found that 67% of consumers say they have discovered new brands through OOH advertising. For SMEs, that discovery role is especially relevant. A roadside poster does not just tell people that FBD supports small businesses; it gives those businesses a more visible place in the everyday geography of their own communities.

That local connection is reflected in the media planning. Sites were selected in towns and areas linked to the shortlisted SMEs, with ECOS used to support the mapping process. It means the campaign is not only talking about support for small businesses at a national level, but showing it in the places where those businesses are known, visited and part of daily life.

Running across classic 48 Sheets, backlit formats, 6 Sheets, mall digital and Digivan activity, the campaign was planned by PHD and Source out of home. At its strongest, it shows how Outdoor can give local stories scale while keeping them rooted in the communities they come from.