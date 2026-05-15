Irish Digital Advertising Powers Past the €1bn Mark in 2025

Ireland’s digital advertising market exceeded €1.1 billion in 2025 for the first time, with video, social and digital audio continuing to reshape how advertisers allocate budgets across the market, according to the latest online adspend study commissioned by IAB Ireland and compiled by IRM.

The report found that total digital advertising expenditure reached €1.146 billion in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 8% from €1.06 billion in 2024. Over the past five years, the market has grown from €655 million in 2020, averaging annual growth of 12%.

Display advertising remained the dominant category, accounting for 64% of all digital adspend, with revenues reaching €735 million, up 10% year-on-year. Search generated €345 million, representing 30% of the market and growing by 4%, while classifieds rose 11% to €66 million.

According to IAB Ireland, social advertising continued to dominate the display sector, accounting for 78% of all display adspend. Social revenues, including social video, increased by 12% to €576 million. Social video alone accounted for €405 million, or 70% of all social advertising investment.

Non-social video was among the fastest-growing segments of the market, increasing by 22% to €45 million. Connected TV (CTV) advertising emerged as the strongest-performing subcategory, rising 33% year-on-year to €26 million, overtaking traditional video stream formats.

Once again, digital audio also recorded strong momentum, with revenues increasing 20% to €23 million, reflecting growing advertiser interest in podcasts, streaming audio and digital radio inventory.

By contrast, more traditional display formats continued to weaken. Standard display advertising declined 7% to €74 million, while native advertising fell 12% to €6 million. Section takeovers and tenancy formats rose modestly by 7% to €11 million.

The report also highlighted the growing role of automation in media buying. Programmatic trading accounted for 41% of display advertising excluding social media, equivalent to €66 million traded programmatically during 2025.

In terms of category spend, retail remained the largest non-social display advertising category, followed by FMCG, finance and entertainment and media. Finance recorded one of the strongest growth rates among major sectors, increasing 22% year-on-year, while travel advertising rose 18%.

The IAB Ireland survey highlighted that industry sentiment for 2026 remains broadly positive. Respondents surveyed by IAB Ireland forecast digital advertising growth of 7% next year, with video, digital audio and influencer or creator marketing identified as the leading growth drivers. Nearly 80% of respondents expect further market expansion, although concerns remain around economic conditions, advertising budget pressure, AI disruption and measurement challenges.

The report also found that 95% of respondents are now using AI tools, primarily for reporting and insights, creative development, audience targeting and campaign optimisation.

This was IAB Ireland’s first full year report that was compiled with the Institute of Advertising and Media Statistics otherwise known as IRM. IRM is a leading authority on media investments and currently provides the measurement of advertising spend in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. It has worked closely with IAB Europe in compiling various reports for its members.

Commenting on the research results Madeleine Thor, CEO IRM said: “The Irish market continues to reflect the global trend of Video and Social adspend driving market growth. Publisher/broadcaster video recorded the highest growth rate amongst all the digital advertising formats in 2025 with a growth of 22% to €45m and CTV accounting for 58% of this format’s adspend.”

Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland, added, “2025 was another strong year for digital adspend with 8% growth year-on-year. Looking to the future in uncertain economic times our industry remains positive predicting growth of 7% for 2026. AI is clearly a game changer for digital advertising and our Q1 Sentiment Survey found that 95% of respondents are embracing AI across their digital advertising offerings and we look forward to working with our members to enhance our resilient and innovative industry”.