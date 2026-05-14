Monzo Marks Irish Launch with High-Impact Dublin OOH Campaign

Digital bank Monzo has launched a major Out of Home campaign in Dublin to support its official arrival in the Irish market. The brand formally launched in Ireland on 14 April, offering free personal and business accounts to Irish customers.

The campaign uses its distinctive hot coral coloured visual identity across a mix of high-impact formats, including a full Luas wrap, large roadside and commuter digital formats. Together, they create a strong sense of arrival for the brand, bringing Monzo directly into the daily journeys of Dublin audiences.

At the heart of the “A new era of banking” campaign are copy lines that introduce Monzo in a confident, conversational way. In Fairview that approach becomes more contextual, where creative adapts to JCDecaux’s 96 sheet at Annesley Bridge to give the campaign a more local feel.

The campaign also includes a product-focused strand promoting Monzo’s free accounts for kids, showing how the OOH activity is being used not only to announce the brand’s arrival, but also to begin communicating the breadth of its offer.

Among the most eye-catching elements is the fully wrapped Luas, which transforms one of Dublin’s most visible moving formats into a large-scale brand statement. This is reinforced by strong transport and commuter placements, including Connolly Station and station galleries, helping the campaign build repeated visibility across the city.

For a new entrant to the Irish banking market, the campaign is a confident use of OOH. By combining scale, standout colour and transport visibility , Monzo has immediately established its presence and made it difficult to ignore.