Digitize Boosts BBC Studios Relationship With Podcast Deal

The Dublin-based digital sales agency Digitize has expanded its relationship with BBC Studios to include the sale of advertising for the broadcaster’s digital audio business, including all its podcasts.

Digitize has a longstanding partnership with BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, and sells advertising inventory across the broadcaster’s online and video platforms. The expanded deal will see Digitize also represent hundreds of hours of premium BBC podcasts in the market.

The BBC is one the largest producers of audio in the world with a range of premium podcasts that are widely listened to by audiences in Ireland, including BBC Global News Podcast, Football Daily, The Infinite Monkey Cage and the current hit Stakeknife. Last year a dedicated audio division was created in BBC Studios, paving the way for the company to fully realise the commercial opportunities in the global audio market.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Digitize to represent BBC podcasts in Ireland’s ad market,” says Louise la Grange, SVP, BBC Audio, Digital News and Streaming BBC Studios.

“This deal will introduce our world-class audio catalogue including World of Secrets, Cover and You’re Dead to Me to new advertisers in Ireland, where Digitize has a proven track record of representing premium content. For brands who want the very best of BBC audiences, we will have even greater capabilities to incorporate BBC podcasts in campaigns across the rest of the BBC Studios portfolio.”

Ronan O’Loughlin, commercial director, Digitize, adds: “Our team is so excited to be partnering with BBC Studios to offer their incredible audio content to the Irish market. The Irish are one of the biggest consumers of podcasts globally and are very discerning in their tastes, and advertisers are constantly looking for quality, trustworthy content with which to align their brand messaging.”

Digitize already represents a number of broadcasters and audio brands in the Irish market, including Channel 4 and Spotify.