IAB Ireland Announces Full Connect H2 Speaker Line-Up

IAB Ireland has announced the full speaker line-up for its Connect H2 conference, with AI agents, audience data, digital audio, connected TV and creator marketing among the topics on the agenda.

The event takes place on Thursday, November 19, from 9am to 1pm at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel on Golden Lane, Dublin 8, under the theme “Adapt.Connect.Grow”.

Daniel Hulme, chief AI officer at WPP Media, will examine how AI agents could affect marketing, business and society, while Philip O’Connell, programmatic revenue and operations lead at Samsung Ads, will deliver a session titled “Behind the Screens”.



Christine Matthews, head of customer success at TGI Ireland, will explore audience planning beyond age-based demographics in “Beyond Age: Rethinking Audiences in the Age of AI”.

Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s Ruth Fitzsimons, director of digital, and Liosín Crawley, head of commercial digital, will jointly present “Beyond the Hype: Building Media That Connects”, as the conference examines the evolution of digital audio.



Lauren Smith, senior client manager for ecommerce and retail at Meta, will discuss the relationship between creativity, culture and commerce in “The Creator Era”.

The role of premium news in generating attention and advertiser confidence will be addressed by Dave Brady, senior product manager for publishers at IAS. His session is titled “Rethinking Risk in News: Turning Attention into Advertiser Confidence”.



Tiernan O’Morain, founder and executive adviser at Bringlode, will consider the opportunities arising from AI in “The AI Dividend: What Will We Do With It?”

Early bird tickets are available through the IAB Ireland website. Advertisers can attend free of charge by contacting maeve@iabireland.ie.