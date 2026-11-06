Wolfgang Digital Webinar to Focus on Keeping Black Friday Customers

With Black Friday looming large in pre-Christmas calendar for many marketers, Wolfgang Digital is hosting a free webinar on how businesses can turn one-off Black Friday shoppers into repeat customers.

Taking place on Wednesday, November 18, at 3pm, the session will examine how brands can build on the seasonal sales surge to generate revenue throughout the year.

The agency’s CRM team will outline a practical, three-step strategy covering customer data, personalised customer journeys and CRM techniques designed to encourage repeat purchases and increase customer lifetime value.

The webinar will focus on building lasting customer relationships while protecting profit margins, addressing the challenge of retaining shoppers initially attracted by discounts.

Attendance is free. To register, click here.