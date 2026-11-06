Boots Christmas Campaign Hits Irish Screens

Boots Ireland has launched its 2026 Christmas campaign, “For Gifts They’ll Really Love”, with the advert making its Irish television debut on RTÉ One and Virgin Media One on Wednesday evening.

Developed by the integrated WPP team that supports Boots, the campaign takes a tongue-in-cheek look at gifts that become everyday obsessions long after Christmas. Scenes include a mother wearing her LED face mask while taking out the bins and a woman reaching for her hair styler during a romantic dinner.

The launch included advertising around RTÉ One’s Lynley and Ireland’s Population Crash, alongside Virgin Media One’s The Tonight Show. The Irish campaign also spans outdoor, shoppable social and location-based audio.

Linda Nolan, director of marketing at Boots Ireland, said: “Christmas is a special time to show people how much they mean to us, and finding the right gift is a big part of that. This year’s campaign celebrates the gifts that keep on giving: the beauty, wellness and electrical favourites that become part of someone’s everyday life long after Christmas morning. The best gifting is about really knowing someone, and we want to help customers find something they’ll genuinely love and use throughout the year.

‘Give it Some Boots’ gives us the confidence to show the fun, personality and breadth of Boots in a fresh way. We’re excited to bring this campaign to customers across Ireland and showcase the brands and products they can discover in our stores and at boots.ie.”