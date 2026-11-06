John O’Shea Delivers for DHL in New Invention Campaign

With international football making a return to our screens later this month as the Republic of Ireland prepares to take on Austria and Kosova, DHL Express Ireland has enlisted former Ireland captain John O’Shea for a digital campaign linking his famous late equaliser against Germany with the demands of delivering under pressure.

Created and produced by Invention, part of WPP Media, the campaign promotes DHL’s role as the Official Logistics Partner to the Football Association of Ireland.

Filmed inside a DHL sorting hub, it sees the Ireland Men’s Senior Team Assistant Head Coach swap his coaching gear for a high-vis vest. Against a backdrop of sorting belts and cargo containers, O’Shea reflects on the importance of “timing, precision, delivering when it matters”.

The film revisits his 94th-minute equaliser against then world champions Germany in 2014, drawing a parallel between delivering a result on the pitch and getting team equipment to international fixtures.

“In football, as in logistics, timing and teamwork is hugely important. Whether you’re preparing for a massive international game or making sure tons of kit and equipment get to where they need to be around the world, you need a team you can rely on to deliver when the pressure is on. DHL play a big part in helping the Ireland teams behind the scenes,” O’Shea said.

The campaign highlights DHL’s support for Irish football, including transporting equipment for national teams competing across Europe and supporting grassroots initiatives.

Ciara Hynes, brand, marketing & communication manager, DHL Ireland, said: “As the long-standing Official Logistics Partner to the FAI, DHL is proud to keep Irish football moving on and off the pitch. John O’Shea embodies the drive, reliability, and precision that both football fans and our customers expect. This campaign celebrates the passion of Irish football while showcasing that no matter the scale—big or small—DHL delivers.”

The video will run across DHL Express Ireland and FAI digital and social channels, including Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and TikTok, throughout the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

Brian Roche, senior director at Invention, part of WPP Media, added: “This campaign is all about execution when it matters most. Drawing the line between John’s unforgettable 94th-minute heroics and the split-second precision inside DHL’s global network allowed us to celebrate DHL’s dedication to Irish football with real humour and heart. It’s a testament to the power of teamwork on and off the pitch.”

Credits

Client: DHL Express Ireland

Brand, Marketing and Communications Manager: Ciara Hynes

B2B Marketing Manager: Niamh Tighe

Marketing Executive: Louise Fox Hayes

Invention, part of WPP Media

Senior Creative: Luke Wright

Agency Producer: Emma Morris

Senior Director: Brian Roche

Senior Editor: Robyn Sproule

Director of Photography: Fionn Kane

Lighting Consultant: Adam Bridge

Sound Engineer: Aaron Faye

Wavemaker, part of WPP Media

Director: Rory Sweeney

Senior Associate: Fionn Barry