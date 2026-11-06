Beamish Launches ‘The Grander Stretch’ with The Public House

The Heineken-owned Beamish stout has launched a campaign offering consumers the chance to claim a free pint after sunset, turning the arrival of darker evenings into a promotional opportunity.

Created by The Public House, “The Grander Stretch” runs across social, digital and audio. The campaign plays on the familiar Irish small talk about lengthening evenings, encouraging consumers to embrace earlier sunsets as autumn gives way to winter.

Dan Lee, brand manager at Heineken Ireland, said: “There’s often a tendency to see the advent of darker evenings as something to endure until brighter days return. But for Beamish, this is when we’re in our element. Think cosy pubs, the long overdue catch-ups, and a pint of genuine stout.

“We wanted to give people another reason to embrace the changing seasons rather than wish them away. The Grander Stretch takes a familiar part of Irish life and gives it a Beamish spin. Because if the evenings are getting darker, we might as well make them brighter in other ways.”

Danny Cullen, associate creative director at The Public House, said: “Since the clocks went back, Ireland literally can’t stop talking about the sun setting so early. Now Beamish is right there in the middle of that cultural conversation with a silver lining for customers. It’s great to work with a brand who shares our belief that you don’t need to take the conventional approach to each and every campaign.”

Credits

Creative Agency: The Public House

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh

Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan

Associate Creative Director: Danny Cullen

Senior Account Director: Rebecca Mullen

Senior Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta

Copywriter: Paddy Dunne

Head of Design & Creative Director: Eimear O’Sullivan

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Designer: Molly Devlin

Client: Beamish

Marketing Manager: Rachael Crawley

Brand Manager: Dan Lee

Brand Activation Manager: Emma Deehan

Production

Photographer/Videographer: Matthieu Chardon

Assistant Camera & Digital Operator: Leah Byrne

Gaffer: Conor Mc Guiness

Best Boy: Fiachra Cotter O’Culachain

Runners: Kin Sola and Oisin Queally

Sound

Sound Design: Colm O’Rourke, RAYGUN