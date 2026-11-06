Beamish Launches ‘The Grander Stretch’ with The Public House

The Heineken-owned Beamish stout has launched a campaign offering consumers the chance to claim a free pint after sunset, turning the arrival of darker evenings into a promotional opportunity.
Created by The Public House, “The Grander Stretch” runs across social, digital and audio. The campaign plays on the familiar Irish small talk about lengthening evenings, encouraging consumers to embrace earlier sunsets as autumn gives way to winter.
Dan Lee, brand manager at Heineken Ireland, said: “There’s often a tendency to see the advent of darker evenings as something to endure until brighter days return. But for Beamish, this is when we’re in our element. Think cosy pubs, the long overdue catch-ups, and a pint of genuine stout.
“We wanted to give people another reason to embrace the changing seasons rather than wish them away. The Grander Stretch takes a familiar part of Irish life and gives it a Beamish spin. Because if the evenings are getting darker, we might as well make them brighter in other ways.”
Danny Cullen, associate creative director at The Public House, said: “Since the clocks went back, Ireland literally can’t stop talking about the sun setting so early. Now Beamish is right there in the middle of that cultural conversation with a silver lining for customers. It’s great to work with a brand who shares our belief that you don’t need to take the conventional approach to each and every campaign.”
Credits
Creative Agency: The Public House
Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire
Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney
Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh
Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan
Associate Creative Director: Danny Cullen
Senior Account Director: Rebecca Mullen
Senior Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta
Copywriter: Paddy Dunne
Head of Design & Creative Director: Eimear O’Sullivan
Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan
Designer: Molly Devlin
Client: Beamish
Marketing Manager: Rachael Crawley
Brand Manager: Dan Lee
Brand Activation Manager: Emma Deehan
Production
Photographer/Videographer: Matthieu Chardon
Assistant Camera & Digital Operator: Leah Byrne
Gaffer: Conor Mc Guiness
Best Boy: Fiachra Cotter O’Culachain
Runners: Kin Sola and Oisin Queally
Sound
Sound Design: Colm O’Rourke, RAYGUN