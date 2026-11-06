Spark Foundry Wins Global’s Digital Outdoor Planning Competition

A team from Spark Foundry, part of Core, has won Global’s Digital Outdoor Planning Competition, securing a campaign valued at €50,000 for its charity partner, the NF Association of Ireland.

The winning team comprised Ilaria Ferretti, Anna Guiu Picó, Rayane Noberto and Ellen Roche from the Core agency. The charity’s campaign will run across Global’s digital outdoor network from January 2027.

WPP Media’s team of Glory Joseph and Jayantika Suri, took second place, while Emma Mather of Havas Media finished third.

The competition challenged new and emerging media planners to demonstrate how data, creativity and location-based media could combine to deliver effective digital outdoor campaigns.

According to the judges, Spark Foundry’s entry stood out for its ambitious planning approach and understanding of how digital outdoor advertising can connect with audiences.

The judging panel comprised Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing at Global; Eoin Corrigan, head of marketing at Domino’s Pizza Ireland; media practitioner Manuel Yoacham; and Maxine Hands, head of global media and digital at Tourism Ireland.

Hands said: “It was a real privilege to be part of the judging panel for Global’s Digital Outdoor Planning Competition. The standard of entries was incredibly impressive, particularly given that the competition was aimed at emerging talent in our industry.

“What stood out was the quality of strategic thinking, creativity and fresh perspectives on how digital outdoor can be used to engage audiences. It’s fantastic to see such talent coming through the industry, and initiatives like this are a brilliant way to encourage and nurture the next generation of media planners.”