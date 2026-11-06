TFI Launches Staff Respect Campaign with Connelly Partners

With incidences of abusive behaviours against frontline staff working for public transport companies on the increase, Transport for Ireland (TFI), the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Department of Transport have launched a nationwide campaign encouraging passengers to show greater respect towards transport staff.

Created by Connelly Partners, “Respect the People Behind Every Journey” features six transport workers from across the network, highlighting their interests and lives outside work.

The campaign runs across television, video on demand, radio, digital audio, press, outdoor and social media, including train station takeovers. Spark Foundry is the media partner.

The creative features staff in their off-duty environments, with interests ranging from camogie refereeing and football coaching to cooking, distance running, dance and adventure sports. Their stories also feature in a series of audio advertisements.

The approach aims to encourage passengers to look beyond staff members’ uniforms and recognise the individuals working across the public transport network.

Michelle McCann, marketing manager at Transport for Ireland, said: “This campaign is about recognising the people behind the wheel and behind the scenes who keep the Transport for Ireland network moving every day. At the National Transport Authority, we were delighted to work with our colleagues in the Department of Transport and Connelly Partners to shine a light on their contribution. We are especially grateful to the staff who took part.”

Lyndsey Drea, head of communications at the Department of Transport, said: “The Programme for Government is clear in its commitment to enhancing safety, security, and passenger confidence across the Transport for Ireland public transport network. This campaign, developed collaboratively between us in the Department of Transport and our colleagues the National Transport Authority, is a reflection of that Government commitment – amplifying real staff voices, designed to promote respect for our critical public transport staff and support a safer, more inclusive public transport environment for everyone.”

Sam Moorhead, creative director at Connelly Partners, added: “This campaign reflects Connelly Partners’ belief that connecting on a human level is the best way to move people to act. By shining a light on the real personalities of the staff, their interests and values, we encourage every passenger to look beyond the uniform and treat them as a fellow human being.”

Campaign: Respect the People Behind Every Journey

Client: Transport for Ireland & Department of Transport

Creative Agency: Connelly Partners

Media Agency: Spark Foundry

Client: Transport for Ireland

Marketing Manager: Michelle McCann

Senior Marketing Officer: Zoe McCracken

Marketing Executive: Alanna Cassells

Client: Department of Transport

Head of Communications: Lyndsey Drea

Communications Manager: Fiona Hyde

Communications Specialist: Frank Condon

Agency: Connelly Partners

Creative Director/Copywriter: Sam Moorhead

Senior Art Director: Andrew Clare

Account Director: Karla Whelan

Senior Account Manager: Megan Dooge McConnell

Account Executive: Catherine Duggan

Production

Photographer: Dylan Madden

Editor: Joe Morris

Sound Recording: Percy Chamburuka

Sound Mix: Scimitar

Media: Spark Foundry

Client Director: Laura Boscolo Todaro

Client Associate: Devid Vingertsuk