TFI Launches Staff Respect Campaign with Connelly Partners

With incidences of abusive behaviours against frontline staff working for public transport companies on the increase, Transport for Ireland (TFI), the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Department of Transport have launched a nationwide campaign encouraging passengers to show greater respect towards transport staff.
Created by Connelly Partners, “Respect the People Behind Every Journey” features six transport workers from across the network, highlighting their interests and lives outside work.
The campaign runs across television, video on demand, radio, digital audio, press, outdoor and social media, including train station takeovers. Spark Foundry is the media partner.
The creative features staff in their off-duty environments, with interests ranging from camogie refereeing and football coaching to cooking, distance running, dance and adventure sports. Their stories also feature in a series of audio advertisements.
The approach aims to encourage passengers to look beyond staff members’ uniforms and recognise the individuals working across the public transport network.
Michelle McCann, marketing manager at Transport for Ireland, said: “This campaign is about recognising the people behind the wheel and behind the scenes who keep the Transport for Ireland network moving every day. At the National Transport Authority, we were delighted to work with our colleagues in the Department of Transport and Connelly Partners to shine a light on their contribution. We are especially grateful to the staff who took part.”
Lyndsey Drea, head of communications at the Department of Transport, said: “The Programme for Government is clear in its commitment to enhancing safety, security, and passenger confidence across the Transport for Ireland public transport network. This campaign, developed collaboratively between us in the Department of Transport and our colleagues the National Transport Authority, is a reflection of that Government commitment – amplifying real staff voices, designed to promote respect for our critical public transport staff and support a safer, more inclusive public transport environment for everyone.”
Sam Moorhead, creative director at Connelly Partners, added: “This campaign reflects Connelly Partners’ belief that connecting on a human level is the best way to move people to act. By shining a light on the real personalities of the staff, their interests and values, we encourage every passenger to look beyond the uniform and treat them as a fellow human being.”
Campaign: Respect the People Behind Every Journey
Client: Transport for Ireland & Department of Transport
Creative Agency: Connelly Partners
Media Agency: Spark Foundry
Client: Transport for Ireland
Marketing Manager: Michelle McCann
Senior Marketing Officer: Zoe McCracken
Marketing Executive: Alanna Cassells
Client: Department of Transport
Head of Communications: Lyndsey Drea
Communications Manager: Fiona Hyde
Communications Specialist: Frank Condon
Agency: Connelly Partners
Creative Director/Copywriter: Sam Moorhead
Senior Art Director: Andrew Clare
Account Director: Karla Whelan
Senior Account Manager: Megan Dooge McConnell
Account Executive: Catherine Duggan
Production
Photographer: Dylan Madden
Editor: Joe Morris
Sound Recording: Percy Chamburuka
Sound Mix: Scimitar
Media: Spark Foundry
Client Director: Laura Boscolo Todaro
Client Associate: Devid Vingertsuk