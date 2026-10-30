From TikTok to Connemara: Rachael Ryan on Creativity, AI and the Future of Social Media

Former TikTok global research head Rachael Ryan is this week’s guest on The Irish Marketing Podcast– the 60th episode- which has just dropped.

Speaking with host, Daryl Moorhouse, she discusses her move from New York to Connemara, the launch of her new creative venture, The Rayn Collective, and why brands need to rethink how they engage with audiences in an increasingly fragmented and AI-driven social media landscape.

Having swapped the fast-paced world of global technology for a coastal cottage in the West of Ireland, Ryan has teamed up with her sister Hannah to establish The Rayn Collective, a social and creative consultancy that combines international research expertise with influencer marketing and a flexible network of creative talent.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Ryan reflects on her time at TikTok, the evolution of social media from networks of friends into algorithm-driven entertainment platforms, and the growing importance of authentic human connections as consumers increasingly gravitate towards community-led platforms such as Reddit and Substack.

She also challenges some of the conventional wisdom surrounding social media marketing, arguing that an obsession with platform best practices and rigid content formats can stifle originality and creativity. For brands and agencies, she believes, compelling storytelling and distinctive creative ideas should always come before algorithms and tactical optimisation.

The conversation also explores the implications of artificial intelligence for brands, creators and the wider marketing industry. With audiences increasingly exposed to synthetic content, Ryan argues that genuine human experiences, originality and authenticity are becoming more valuable than ever.

Ryan also discusses the thinking behind The Rayn Collective, its ambitions to work with international clients from its base in Galway, and why the West of Ireland’s creative culture offers a compelling alternative to traditional agency models.

Episode 60 of the Irish Marketing Podcast, powered by IMJ and Tinpot Productions, offers insights into the changing dynamics of social media, the future of creativity and why, in an increasingly automated world, being human may prove to be a brand’s greatest competitive advantage.