Tesco Ireland Brings Christmas Magic to Life in New Campaign from BBH Dublin

Tesco Ireland Brings Christmas Magic to Life in New Campaign from BBH...

Tesco Ireland has launched its first standalone Christmas advertising campaign in more than a decade, with BBH Dublin creating a festive film that celebrates the supermarket retailer’s staff and the small acts of kindness that help make Christmas special.

Called “Helping Christmas Feel Magic”, the campaign tells the story of a young boy who becomes convinced that a member of staff at his local Tesco store is actually an elf in disguise.

The integrated campaign runs from November 2 until Christmas Day, December 25, across television, social media, outdoor, print, experiential activations and special builds.

The hero film follows the boy as he observes the Tesco colleague carrying out a series of helpful tasks around the store. As he gathers clues, his imagination takes over and he becomes increasingly certain that there is something magical about the seemingly ordinary employee.

While the adults around him see someone simply doing his job, the boy sees one of Santa’s helpers at work.

Directed by Elliott Power through production companies Love Song and Assembly, the film was shot at Tesco Naas Extra and Tesco Celbridge in Co Kildare.

The campaign represents a move away from more conventional festive advertising by focusing on the role Tesco employees play in helping customers prepare for Christmas. It also builds on the retailer’s “Every Little Helps” brand platform, which was relaunched earlier this year.

According to Naomi Kasolowsky, customer director at Tesco Ireland, the campaign is intended to recognise the contribution of staff during one of the busiest periods of the retail calendar.

“Christmas is about creating special moments that families remember. At Tesco, we know that making those moments happen takes lots of little helps. This campaign is a celebration of our colleagues and the part they play in helping Christmas feel magic for families across Ireland.”

Marcos Gemal, executive creative director of BBH Dublin, said the creative idea was inspired by the often-unseen work that goes into making Christmas special.

“Christmas isn’t magical by accident. It’s built by thousands of small acts of help that happen behind the scenes. In Ireland, nobody does more of that unseen work than the Tesco colleagues. They’re not elves. But if you’re six years old and paying attention, you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise.”

The film features an original musical composition by Miink, produced through Curation Music, while the wider campaign extends the creative idea across outdoor, social, print and experiential activity.

Among the outdoor executions is a large-scale recreation of Wild Elves of Ireland, a fictional book belonging to the boy’s grandmother in the film. Created by Irish illustrator Kitty Moss, the book contains the clues that prompt the boy to investigate whether the Tesco employee is really an elf.

The campaign will also feature a series of in-store and consumer activations, including sampling, giveaways and special Head Elf badges for store managers.

A partnership with The Late Late Toy Show, which is scheduled to air on Friday, December 4, will provide a further festive connection.

Media planning and buying is being handled by PHD.

The integrated campaign runs from November 2 until Christmas Day, December 25, across television, social media, outdoor, print, experiential activations and special builds.

Credits

Client: Tesco Ireland

Customer Director: Naomi Kasolowsky

Head of Brand Marketing: Katie Cunningham

Brand Marketing Manager: Cara Millaney

Creative Agency: BBH Dublin

Chief Creative Officer, London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Executive Creative Director: Marcos Gemal

Associate Creative Director: Frances O’Rourke

Creatives: Jemma Burgess and Gemina Gil Flores

Designer: Harriet Yakub

Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar

Senior Strategist: Clare Maunder

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Senior Account Director: David Carter

Account Manager: Ellen O’Donovan

Agency Production Director: David Lynch

Agency Film Producer: Emma Ellis

Media Agency: PHD

Production: Love Song / Assembly

Director: Elliott Power

Executive Producers: Shirley O’Connor and Sara Wallace

Producer: Rebecca Bourke

Director of Photography: Pat Golan

Editing: The Quarry

Editor: Johnnie Scarlett

Music: Curation

Composer: Miink

Music Supervisor: Sunny Kapoor

Illustration: Kitty Moss

Post-Production: GABHA Studios

Post-Production Executive Producer: Dafydd Upsdell

VFX Supervisor & Creative Director: Daniel Morris

2D Lead Artist: Stephen Pepper

Nuke Team: Sarah Gillet, Razvan Dit and Raimundas Gedgaudas

Post-Production Line Producer: Julie Nixon

Colour Grade: Andrew Francis

Sound: Scimitar Sound Studio

Sound Engineer: Dean Jones