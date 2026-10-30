Core Shortlisted for Effie Awards Europe as 132 Finalists Revealed

Core has been shortlisted for the 2026 Effie Awards Europe for its work with National Broadband Ireland (NBI), as organisers revealed 132 finalists for the awards programme’s 30th anniversary.

The Irish agency has been shortlisted in the Best of Europe: Consumer Goods & Telecom category for “The Fibre Forecast”, with Murray and CMS Marketing also credited as contributing agencies.

In the Effie Awards Ireland 2025, Core picked up two golds for the campaign.

The shortlist was announced by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe following what organisers described as the most successful year in the programme’s history.

Of the 132 finalists, 70 are competing in the Best of Europe categories, 31 in the multi-market categories and a further 31 in special categories, including Positive Change, Civic Engagement and Democracy, Health Effectiveness and Decades of Sustained Success.

According to the organisers, the Positive Change and Sustained Success categories attracted the highest number of entries, reflecting an increased emphasis on marketing effectiveness, long-term brand building and campaigns capable of delivering measurable commercial and societal outcomes.

Almost 350 marketing and advertising professionals from 33 countries participated in the judging process, with agencies from 28 countries represented on the shortlist.

Charley Stoney, CEO of EACA, said: “Moderating the judging sessions for our Effie Awards Europe is like taking part in an effectiveness bootcamp – I love it!”

“I would like to express my enormous gratitude to the jury who, once again, have given us their time and lent their expertise to carefully consider every case entered. This year is even more special as the 30th Anniversary has certainly provided us with a bumper year of quality entries.”

This year’s judging was co-chaired by Julien Barraux, chief creative officer at The Magnum Ice Cream Company, and Miriam Plon Sauer, global chief strategy officer at AKQA.

The winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be announced at a gala ceremony in Brussels on December 3.

The ceremony forms part of Effie Day, which also includes the final judging for the Grand Effie and a conference exploring marketing effectiveness and the relationship between creativity and commercial performance.

Speakers and participants include senior representatives from PepsiCo, Google, Heineken, Le Pub, Škoda Auto, AMV BBDO and Kantar. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will also appear as a special guest.

The awards gala will be hosted by Irish journalist and news presenter Méabh Mc Mahon, with Irish comedian, broadcaster and author Colm O’Regan also appearing as a special guest.

First introduced in 1996, Effie Awards Europe recognises marketing communications campaigns that demonstrate measurable effectiveness, with entries assessed on their strategic approach, creative execution and results.

The awards are organised by EACA in partnership with Kantar, Google, REBORRN, PepsiCo, ACT Responsible and Ad Net Zero.

The full 2026 shortlist is available HERE