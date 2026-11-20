This week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home from PML Group – November 20th, 2026.

Black Friday falls on 27 November, but the build-up is already playing out across Ireland’s streets, buses and shopping centres. In anticipation of the event brands are making their offers visible on OOH, where early presence matters in a sales period where shoppers are taking more time to assess what’s on offer.

The lead-up is increasingly part of the event itself. Shoppers can spend days researching, comparing and deciding what to buy, online and in-store. OOH appearing throughout that period gives individual offers time to become familiar, while the wider spread of Black Friday creative keeps the occasion in public view. Repeated brand and offer cues can then keep individual retailers in mind, with placements around shopping destinations providing another reminder when consumers are closer to making a decision.

Currys’ annual Black Friday Deals campaign is refreshed for 2026 with a distinctive purple price-tag treatment that holds together offers on Ninja, Dyson and Apple products, alongside televisions, laptops and headphones. The creative gives equal prominence to shopping in-store and online.

That identity appears across buses and roadside billboards, a ten-panel Gallery at Connolly Station and digital screens in shopping centres including Jervis, Blanchardstown and Mahon Point where stores are located. The distinctive treatment remains recognisable on a morning commute and on a shopping trip alike.

Dreams, through Hometime Group, is using Bus Supersides to promote Black Friday savings of up to 50%. Its creative carries location-specific references to Liffey Valley and Blanchardstown, adding a practical local cue to a message designed to be read on the move.

Harry Corry’s red-and-white Black Friday Sale creative is equally direct, with discounts of up to 50% taking centre stage. With creative from 7747 Media, the retailer is appearing across Dublin and regional towns and adjacent retail parks where the stores are located, placing the promotion in full views of busy shopping areas. The bold treatment asks very little of a passing audience.

In Drogheda, EZ Living Interiors has made its roadside creative unusually specific. The Bronte sofa’s €1,299 Black Friday price appears alongside directions to the brand’s M1 Retail Park store and a pre-Christmas delivery message. The creative from Adhaus appears on the Dublin Road.

Vodafone’s Black Friday campaign, with creative from Folk, brings its usual switching offer to the MVision at Blanchardstown Centre. The red creative has a strong presence among the centre’s retail activity, with a Vodafone store also on site. It’s a good setting for a phone offer that shoppers may already have encountered elsewhere, and one they can explore while they’re there.

Life Style Sports is also live with its Black Friday Week campaign, with creative with Core. The ‘up to 50% off almost everything’ message is appearing on digital screens on Mary Street and King Street South, as well as at retail destinations including Dundrum, Liffey Valley, Blanchardstown and Mahon Point.

Its high-contrast creative is deliberately simple, and the invitation to shop in-store or online leaves the choice with the shopper. The ‘Black Friday Week’ line itself says something about how the occasion now extends beyond a single day.

More Than One Moment

Analysis of TGI ROI 2026 R2 shows that 73% of people who report shopping on Black Friday have seen OOH advertising, rising to 84% among Black Friday shoppers in Dublin. These audiences can be reached beyond the shopping trip itself, across the routes and places they pass through every day.

A familiar offer can appear on the way to work, reappear across town and come back into view around a shopping destination. With more advertisers using those spaces, Black Friday has a presence in public life well before consumers enter a shop or open a retailer’s website.

PML Group’s Multi-Format Effect research found that 69% of Dublin respondents were more likely to notice an ad they encountered in multiple places. Some 57% said seeing a campaign in different locations reminded them of the brand when shopping or browsing online. Those findings help explain the value of a consistent creative idea travelling across the different parts of a consumer’s day.

There is a more immediate role too – PML Group’s Reminder Effect research found that 74% agree OOH can remind them of a brand close to somewhere they can buy or use it. Around a retail occasion like Black Friday, these location-specific reminders can become particularly timely as shopping plans begin to take shape.

McDonald’s serves up Home Alone for Christmas

McDonald’s is bringing some extra Christmas cheer to Dublin’s streets this week, with a 240 Sheet special build featuring 240 flashing lights as part of its new Home Alone festive campaign.

The wider Irish Out of Home campaign promotes the limited-edition Home Alone Meal, drawing on the much-loved Christmas film with familiar imagery, colourful Christmas lights and the famous “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal” line. The activity spans large-format billboards, 6 Sheets, bus advertising and digital screens in retail and shopping centre environments.

At the centre of the campaign is a special build on JCDecaux’s 240 Sheet at Ranelagh. Here, McDonald’s has taken the Christmas lights featured in the campaign artwork a step further, installing 240 flashing bulbs across the length of the billboard.

Spanning five 48 Sheet panels, the format already commands considerable roadside presence. The addition of bespoke lighting gives the creative another dimension, making particularly effective use of the location after dark. With shorter days and evening commuter journeys now taking place in darkness, the illuminated execution is especially well suited to the season, creating a distinctive presence on a busy Dublin roadside.

The investment also demonstrates the potential of special builds to make familiar advertising environments work harder. PML Group’s Special Effects research found that 84% of consumers regard special builds as more noticeable than standard poster advertising, while 68% say they are likely to tell others about special executions they have seen.

For McDonald’s, the lighting is an extension of the creative itself. Rather than introducing an unrelated visual effect, the installation builds on the Christmas lights already running through the campaign, giving the familiar Home Alone imagery an added presence in the real world. It also offers a point of difference within a busy festive advertising period, when brands are competing for attention across multiple channels.

The campaign supports the launch of McDonald’s limited-edition Home Alone Meal, available in Ireland from 17th November. The promotion features collectable festive socks inspired by the film, alongside seasonal menu additions including Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries, a nod to Kevin McCallister’s favourite pizza restaurant.

The Irish activity forms part of a wider international Christmas collaboration which sees Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin McCallister, more than 35 years after the original film’s release.