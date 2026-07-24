Out \ Look: RTÉ Sport Has the Final Word with LIVEPOSTER

Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager, PML Group, with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

The final whistle may bring the action to a close, but for RTÉ Sport it also signals a new message to take to the streets.

As two major sporting finals concluded last Sunday, RTÉ Sport’s Summer of Sport campaign used dynamic Digital Out of Home to carry the outcomes beyond the broadcast and into the public environment.

First came the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park, where Limerick regained the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a 1-29 to 1-18 victory over Galway. Once the result was confirmed, celebratory creative appeared across RTÉ Sport’s digital OOH campaign, including the prominent Digital Bridge on Drumcondra Road, greeting supporters as they began their journey away from the stadium.

Later that evening, attention moved across the Atlantic as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to become FIFA World Cup champions. Fresh creative extended the moment from television and streaming coverage onto digital screens across Dublin while the result was still front of mind.

The creative triggers formed part of a wider dynamic campaign running across Digital Bridges, Digital 6 Sheets, Transvision and Bauer Media’s newly launched Billboard screen in Drumcondra. A supporting static 48 Sheet campaign built awareness in advance, while the digital activity followed a two-stage sequence: countdown messaging ahead of the action and result-led creative once each outcome was confirmed.

Creative was adapted to suit the different environments. The long, horizontal Digital Bridges carried direct, text-led messages that could be quickly understood by passing traffic, while the large Billboard Live gave greater prominence to the campaign’s photographic World Cup imagery. This allowed the central idea to remain consistent while making use of the individual strengths of each format.

The location of the GAA messaging gave the activity particular relevance. Applegreen research conducted by Amárach found that 72% of GAA supporters travel to matches by car, while 61% follow the same route to the stadium each time. The journey is part of the match-day ritual, encompassing the build-up beforehand and the inevitable analysis on the way home.

By placing the result along that journey, RTÉ Sport joined the conversation while it was at its most immediate. The Digital Bridge close to Croke Park spoke directly to departing supporters, while the wider combination of roadside and commuter formats carried the outcome to audiences across the city.

The approach builds on RTÉ Sport’s activity during last year’s All-Ireland finals, when full-time results triggered celebratory messages on Digital Bridges near Croke Park. This year’s campaign expands the idea across a broader mix of formats and sporting occasions, demonstrating how a flexible digital network can respond to more than one major event on the same day.

The final word has not yet been delivered. RTÉ Sport will activate similar outcome-led messaging following this Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park. With creative prepared for either result, the winning message will be ready to go live after the final whistle. The match throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday, 26 July.

Planned by dentsu X and PML, with dynamic delivery through LIVEPOSTER, the campaign shows how dynamic OOH can do more than promote live coverage. By counting down to the occasion and responding when the outcome is confirmed, it becomes part of the sporting moment itself.

Bank of Ireland brings Electric Picnic’s Big Wheel to Dublin

With festival season now in full swing, Bank of Ireland is building awareness of its new role as Official Banking Partner of Electric Picnic.

The three-year partnership, which runs from 2026 to 2028, brings together Bank of Ireland’s ‘Right With You’ platform and Ireland’s largest music and arts festival, with the accompanying OOH campaign introducing that association ahead of this year’s event.

At the centre of the campaign is an illuminated special build on Wexford Street, inspired by one of the most familiar sights on a festival site, the Ferris wheel.

The two-dimensional installation recreates the wheel across a Golden Square, with lighting tracing its outer structure, spokes and individual carriages. Although the wheel itself does not rotate, the illumination gives it a strong presence after dark and brings a recognisable piece of the festival landscape into the city.

Rather than relying on the two partners’ logos alone, the special uses a familiar festival cue to make the new relationship feel more immediate and memorable.

Laura Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer at Bank of Ireland, said, “We are delighted to partner with Electric Picnic, one of Ireland’s most iconic cultural events. This partnership brings our new brand platform, Right With You, to life by connecting customers with the moments and experiences that matter most to them.”

The timing of the campaign allows that association to build well before the festival begins. Electric Picnic does not take place until the end of August, but with the wider festival season already under way, Bank of Ireland has a relevant backdrop against which to establish its new role.

PML Group’s recent iQ research found that 30% of Dubliners planning to attend a summer concert or festival intend to go to Electric Picnic, making it the leading individual festival among those measured.

The wider OOH campaign runs across Adshel Live, standard 6 Sheet, Orbscreen and 48 Sheet formats, with creative featuring festival imagery alongside messages including ‘Enhancing your festival experience’ and ‘Getting you closer to the action’.

The format mix gives the partnership broad visibility while the Wexford Street special provides a more distinctive expression of the association. PML Group’s Special Effects research found that 84% of people consider OOH specials more noticeable than standard poster advertising, while three quarters believe they make the advertiser appear more innovative.

By taking one of the most recognisable features of the festival grounds and placing it on a busy Dublin street, the campaign gives the new partnership a clear and memorable introduction in the weeks before Electric Picnic itself.

The campaign was planned by OMD, with OOH planned by PML. Creative was produced by CMS Marketing.