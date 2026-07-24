Javelin Wins Safefood Creative Account

Javelin has won the creative account for Safefood, the all-Island body responsible for the research into and promotion of food safety and healthy eating practices.

The appointment follows a multi-agency, multi-stage tender process.

Javelin’s remit will include strategy and planning, creative development and campaign implementation across all media, along with social strategy and social-first content.

“This is a win we are very proud of and a brilliant client fit for Javelin,” said Audrey Farrelly, business director, Javelin.

“We are looking forward to doing some great thinking together with the Safefood teams, making work that gets attention, exploring clear and engaging campaigns that will educate, inform, entertain on occasions and incite behavioural change around food preparation, consumption and nutrition. Fraudulent commentary, myths and messaging online is rife and Safefood (as the incredibly useful brand name tells us) are the trusted voice,” she said.

Aoife Finneran, director of communications, Safefood added: “We are delighted to have selected and be partnering with Javelin, an exceptionally strong creative agency and a super team with an excellent track record in truly effective, interesting work. We look forward to strategic and creative collaboration on campaigns that support people across the island of Ireland to make safer and healthier food choices.’