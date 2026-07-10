Banjoman Rolls Out Powerful Campaign for RNLI

With water safety a key priority during the current heatwave, the RNLI has launched a new water safety campaign, in partnership with the GAA, that uses powerful cinematic storytelling to highlight its potentially lifesaving “Float to Live” advice.

The campaign centres on “Float,” a short film written and directed by Dermot Malone of Banjoman and follows a 15-year-old boy through a familiar Irish summer of friendships, Gaelic games, first crushes, long evenings and swimming in the sea.

The carefree atmosphere changes when the teenager goes swimming alone and unexpectedly finds himself in difficulty. Rather than panic, he remembers the RNLI’s advice to float on his back, regain control of his breathing and wait until he is able to call for help or swim to safety.

The film takes a deliberately understated approach, allowing the story and its characters to develop before introducing the campaign’s water safety message.

Malone said he wanted to draw on the tradition of emotionally driven public safety advertising, including the Road Safety Authority films he remembered from his childhood.

“I wanted to make a film in the same vein as the amazing RSA films of my childhood — films that subtly showed the beauty of life and what is at stake before delivering the memorable message,” Malone said.

“There’s a growing tendency in advertising to prioritise speed, efficiency and immediate utility. I miss the epic films of Ringan Ledwidge, Frédéric Planchon and Jonathan Glazer.

“TikTok clips have their place, but some stories deserve patience, craft and emotion. We wanted to remind people that if you truly want someone to remember a message — particularly one that could save their life — you first have to make them feel something.

“In this instance, I wanted to capture a slice of my teenage years.”

The campaign arrives as advertisers increasingly experiment with artificial intelligence-generated content, short-form video and product-led messaging. “Float” instead relies on a longer narrative, restrained branding and an emotional connection with the audience.

RNLI Head of Global Drowning Kate Eardley said storytelling plays an important role in communicating water safety advice and encouraging behavioural change.

“This beautifully made short film is an important tool for us in our drowning prevention work,” Eardley said.

“In the RNLI, we know the power of stories in conveying lifesaving advice. More than 1,000 people have drowned in Ireland during the last decade, many of whom were young people.

“Our hope is that, through this short film, which ends with a life saved using the ‘Float to Live’ message, more people will be aware of water safety and will share the message.”

Credits

Writer and director: Dermot Malone

Head of production: Matt Darcy

Producer: Keith Bradley

Production manager: Aoife Cribbin

Director of photography: Dan Sedgwick

Production assistant: Georgia Kelly

Production assistant: Emma Sidlauskas

First assistant director: Drew Maitland

Water camera operator: Mark Hannon

First assistant camera: Oisin Gallagher

Loader: Kyle Walsh

Camera trainee: Oran Roper

Gaffer: Ben Condell

Best boy: Eamon Corcoran

Sound operator: Kev Moore, Sound Speed

Art director: Roisin Cullen

Standby props: Mollie Newman

Hair and makeup: Siobhán Stewart

Location manager: Cathy Pearson

Locations assistant: Alex Volosyyn

Medic: Blue Screen

Water safety: Andy Waters

Water safety: Michelle Waters

Water tank: Team FX

RNLI water safety: Addie Kane

RNLI water safety: Tim Doran

Camera equipment: Vast Valley, Widescreen and Waterworks

Casting: SG Casting

Client: RNLI

Post-production

Edit house: Mustard

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Sound mix: Tom Morris

Colour: Company 3

Colourist: Jake White

Producer: Shannon Troup

Online: Mark Bailey

Cast

Jamie: Rylee Neilly-Large

Triona: Martha Harte

Background: Sarah McMillan

Background: Andrew Timmons

Background: Mylo Devlin

Background: Seth Templeton

Chaperone: Shanice Neilly-Large

Chaperone: Lee Walshe

Special thanks

Wicklow RNLI team

Wicklow County Council

Kilmacanogue GAA

St. Patrick’s GAA

MRLI

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