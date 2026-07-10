Banjoman Rolls Out Powerful Campaign for RNLI

With water safety a key priority during the current heatwave, the RNLI has launched a new water safety campaign, in partnership with the GAA, that uses powerful cinematic storytelling to highlight its potentially lifesaving “Float to Live” advice.
The campaign centres on “Float,” a short film written and directed by Dermot Malone of Banjoman and follows a 15-year-old boy through a familiar Irish summer of friendships, Gaelic games, first crushes, long evenings and swimming in the sea.
The carefree atmosphere changes when the teenager goes swimming alone and unexpectedly finds himself in difficulty. Rather than panic, he remembers the RNLI’s advice to float on his back, regain control of his breathing and wait until he is able to call for help or swim to safety.
The film takes a deliberately understated approach, allowing the story and its characters to develop before introducing the campaign’s water safety message.
Malone said he wanted to draw on the tradition of emotionally driven public safety advertising, including the Road Safety Authority films he remembered from his childhood.
“I wanted to make a film in the same vein as the amazing RSA films of my childhood — films that subtly showed the beauty of life and what is at stake before delivering the memorable message,” Malone said.
“There’s a growing tendency in advertising to prioritise speed, efficiency and immediate utility. I miss the epic films of Ringan Ledwidge, Frédéric Planchon and Jonathan Glazer.
“TikTok clips have their place, but some stories deserve patience, craft and emotion. We wanted to remind people that if you truly want someone to remember a message — particularly one that could save their life — you first have to make them feel something.
“In this instance, I wanted to capture a slice of my teenage years.”
The campaign arrives as advertisers increasingly experiment with artificial intelligence-generated content, short-form video and product-led messaging. “Float” instead relies on a longer narrative, restrained branding and an emotional connection with the audience.
RNLI Head of Global Drowning Kate Eardley said storytelling plays an important role in communicating water safety advice and encouraging behavioural change.
“This beautifully made short film is an important tool for us in our drowning prevention work,” Eardley said.
“In the RNLI, we know the power of stories in conveying lifesaving advice. More than 1,000 people have drowned in Ireland during the last decade, many of whom were young people.
“Our hope is that, through this short film, which ends with a life saved using the ‘Float to Live’ message, more people will be aware of water safety and will share the message.”
Credits
Writer and director: Dermot Malone
Head of production: Matt Darcy
Producer: Keith Bradley
Production manager: Aoife Cribbin
Director of photography: Dan Sedgwick
Production assistant: Georgia Kelly
Production assistant: Emma Sidlauskas
First assistant director: Drew Maitland
Water camera operator: Mark Hannon
First assistant camera: Oisin Gallagher
Loader: Kyle Walsh
Camera trainee: Oran Roper
Gaffer: Ben Condell
Best boy: Eamon Corcoran
Sound operator: Kev Moore, Sound Speed
Art director: Roisin Cullen
Standby props: Mollie Newman
Hair and makeup: Siobhán Stewart
Location manager: Cathy Pearson
Locations assistant: Alex Volosyyn
Medic: Blue Screen
Water safety: Andy Waters
Water safety: Michelle Waters
Water tank: Team FX
RNLI water safety: Addie Kane
RNLI water safety: Tim Doran
Camera equipment: Vast Valley, Widescreen and Waterworks
Casting: SG Casting
Client: RNLI
Post-production
Edit house: Mustard
Editor: Rob Hegarty
Sound mix: Tom Morris
Colour: Company 3
Colourist: Jake White
Producer: Shannon Troup
Online: Mark Bailey
Cast
Jamie: Rylee Neilly-Large
Triona: Martha Harte
Background: Sarah McMillan
Background: Andrew Timmons
Background: Mylo Devlin
Background: Seth Templeton
Chaperone: Shanice Neilly-Large
Chaperone: Lee Walshe
Special thanks
Wicklow RNLI team
Wicklow County Council
Kilmacanogue GAA
St. Patrick’s GAA
MRLI
Fox McFadden Funfair