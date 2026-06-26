The Irish Marketing Podcast: There’s Only One Keano

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and with the FIFA World Cup in full flow, this week’s pod has, quelle surprise, a football dimension to it.

This week we talk to Sky’s marketing supremo Caroline Donnellan and Shane Doyle from Core Creative about Sky Ireland’s latest “Expect More” campaign featuring Roy Keane.

Listeners will hear how Roy Keane was not the starting point for the campaign but rather the creative team at Core arrived at the ‘high expectations’ idea first, and then Keane emerged as the only person who could authentically embody that proposition.

We also hear how the partnership made strategic sense because Keane was already synonymous with Sky as a long-standing pundit on Sky Sports, giving the Irish campaign a natural and credible foundation.

Shane Doyle highlighted that the campaign is a strong example of borrowed fame done right — the celebrity was chosen for what they stand for, not simply for their fame or reach.

Listeners will also hear how the relationship between Sky Ireland and Roy Keane has since expanded beyond the original mobile launch, with Keane now also fronting Sky’s broadband campaigns in Ireland.