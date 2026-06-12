Ralph van Dijk to Speak About the Power of Audio at MII & Radiocentre Event

Ralph van Dijk to Speak About the Power of Audio at MII...

The Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) and Radiocentre Ireland are set to host a breakfast briefing later this month exploring why audio continues to be one of advertising’s most effective and engaging media channels.

The event, which takes place on June 25 at the Dublin offices of dentsu Ireland, will feature internationally recognised audio advertising specialist Ralph van Dijk, founder and creative director of Eardrum.

Running from 8.30am to 10.30am, the session will examine the enduring effectiveness of audio advertising at a time when marketers face increasing challenges from fragmented media consumption, shrinking attention spans and growing levels of ad avoidance.

According to organisers, the event will challenge common assumptions about audio and explore why the medium continues to achieve strong levels of engagement and effectiveness with audiences.

Topics for discussion will include why audio remains highly engaging, what makes certain campaigns memorable while others are quickly forgotten, and the four strategic ingredients that underpin effective audio advertising.

Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on audio advertising and sonic branding. Beginning his career as a copywriter in London, he founded Eardrum in 1990 and has since helped many of the world’s leading brands use sound to build stronger emotional connections with consumers.

Today, Eardrum is headquartered in Sydney and is recognised as one of the world’s most awarded specialist audio advertising agencies.

Van Dijk also co-founded Resonance, a sonic branding consultancy whose clients have included Samsung, Canva, ANZ Bank and the Australian Open. Resonance was subsequently acquired by MassiveMusic, one of the world’s leading sonic branding agencies.

Most recently, he partnered with podcast media specialist Andy Maxwell to launch EarMax Media, an independent agency focused on podcast advertising and audience targeting.

Known for combining creativity with marketing effectiveness, van Dijk has spent more than three decades helping brands unlock the power of music, voice and sound. His expertise was recognised globally when he was selected as one of just 12 advertising leaders to serve as a Jury President at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The event is expected to attract marketers, media planners, advertisers and agency executives seeking a deeper understanding of how audio advertising, podcasting and sonic branding can deliver stronger business and brand outcomes.

To book a place at the event click HERE