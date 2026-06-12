Consumers May Have Reached Peak Exhaustion According to Ipsos B&A Consumer Barometer

The latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Barometer suggests that consumers may have reached peak exhaustion but there is still a long road ahead given the global and regional inflationary pressures playing out.

This wave of the Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 1st to the 9th of May 2026.

We have seemed to have reached our tolerance levels.

Overall consumer confidence has shifted upwards to -61 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). This compares with -65 in April.

71% believe that the country will be worse off in the year ahead while less than one in ten (9%) expect the country’s economy to improve. While underwhelming, it is better than in April (75% felt that we would be worse off).

Those households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living now stands at 63%. As seen previously, there is a consistent proportion of the population who are struggling to manage with rising prices – around one in five. As the implications of rising oil prices seep through the supply chain, it is unlikely that these numbers will improve anytime soon.

Over two in five (44%) expect their net income to decline in the next 12 months, with just one in five being positive about the year ahead. The net result is a negative gap of -25; no change since last month but still in deep negative territory.

In total, one in two (53%) of the population think they will spend less over the year ahead, with just one in ten (11%) planning to spend more. It is interesting to not that all regions have converged – Dubliners are nearly as cautious now compared to other regions – previously they tended to be more upbeat.

This is reflected in saving intentions – 52% plan to save less, with just one in six planning to boost their savings over the next 12 months.

With anxiety at what lies ahead being keenly felt by the population, it is not surprising that the proportion of householders who feel that their net asset wealth will increase over the next year remains somewhat in the doldrums – Sentiment toward asset growth over the next 12 months, while still positive, now stands at +8; Contract this with January when the outlook was +21.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,056 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

READ AND DOWNLOAD the full Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence report:

https://www.ipsosbanda.ie/ipsos-ba-consumer-confidence-may-2026/

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Paul Moran: Paul.Moran@ipsos.com